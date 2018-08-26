Let’s see how former Eagles looked with their new teams in Week 3 of the preseason

On Sept. 1, teams will have to get their rosters down to 53 players, and a lot of former Eagles will be on the move — along with current Eagles who don’t make the cut in Philadelphia. Not many starters will see playing time in Week 4 preseason games around the league, but several former Eagles got plenty of opportunities to nab a roster spot this past weekend.

Here’s a look at how some of last year’s Eagles handled the third week of preseason games with their new teams.

Beau Allen — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The defensive tackle didn’t play in the Bucs’ Week 3 preseason against the Lions.

Kenjon Barner — Carolina Panthers

Barner didn’t get quite as much action as he did last week for the Panthers, but in Friday’s preseason game against the Patriots, had three carries for 6 yards and one reception for 11 yards.

LeGarrette Blount — Detroit Lions

The running back finished Friday’s game against the Buccaneers with 11 carries for 45 yards. Blount was only in for 15 snaps, and took 11 carries in that time, so it seems safe to assume at this point that the veteran RB will be a big part of the Lions’ offense this fall.

Trey Burton — Chicago Bears

The tight end didn’t play in the Bears’ Week 3 preseason against the Chiefs.

Vinny Curry — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defensive end Vinny Curry made only one tackle in the Bucs Week 3 preseason game, but is expected to be a veteran player on Tampa Bay’s line this season.

Najee Goode — Indianapolis Colts

The linebacker will probably be among the starters for the Colts this season, especially in a position that lacks depth for the team. Goode recorded four total tackles in the Colts’ Saturday game against the 49ers, and saw 17 defensive (24%) and 10 special teams snaps (36%) in the matchup.

Marcus Johnson — Seattle Seahawks

The wide receiver only had one catch for the Seahawks on Friday against the Vikings, but it was a big 34-yard reception for a player who could use some highlight-worthy film.

Mychal Kendricks — Cleveland Browns

After spouting off in last week’s episode of ‘Hard Knocks’ that the Browns have a more talented linebacker room than the Eagles, Kendricks and his new team (barely) bested Philadelphia in Week 3 of the preseason. Kendricks himself wasn’t all that impressive, recording just one tackle on the night.

Patrick Robinson — New Orleans Saints

The cornerback nabbed one total tackle for the Saints on Saturday against the Chargers, but he also saw some snaps on special teams.

Marcus Williams, Patrick Robinson and Kurt Coleman among the kickoff coverage unit, which is surprising. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 26, 2018

Torrey Smith — Carolina Panthers

Smith hasn’t had a super great preseason on the other end of passes by Cam Newton with the Panthers, and he didn’t record a single catch in their Week 3 matchup against the Patriots. Newton had of lot of big plays with nearly every receiver not named Torrey Smith, lending some concern to whether Smith will play out as a starter for the team in the regular season.

Torrey Smith in mid season form pic.twitter.com/YZbVoseq2F — BC (@lipsbc) August 24, 2018

Caleb Sturgis — Los Angeles Chargers

After holding down the back-up kicking role for the second preseason game, Sturgis was back in the lineup for the Chargers on Saturday. The place kicker went 1-for-1 against the Saints.

Daryl Worley — Oakland Raiders

The Raiders got a Week 3 preseason win against the Packers, and Worley made three total tackles, two solo, in the matchup. Worley should be a bit part of the Raiders’ secondary this season, with a good number of reps in the first few series on Friday.

Raiders' rotation at outside cornerback tonight: Rashaan Melvin left CB, Daryl Worley right on first series. Second: Gareon Conley left, Worley right. Third: Melvin left, Conley right. Leon Hall been featured in nickel. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 25, 2018

Injured:

Josh Andrews ( Minnesota Vikings ) — Suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 of the preseason

( ) — Suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 of the preseason Jaylen Watkins (Los Angeles Chargers) — IR for torn ACL

Grateful to wake up from a successful surgery. Once again I genuinely appreciate the support from charger fans, eagles fans, and most of all gator nation it means a lot! #Comebackshawty — Jaylen Watkins (@jwat14) August 24, 2018

Still Unsigned:

Brent Celek

Dannell Ellerbe

Donnie Jones

Bonus update:

Kiko Alonso was only with the Eagles for one miserable season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate him going to the completely wrong sideline during the Dolphins’ Week 3 preseason game — and John Harbaugh having to point him in the right direction.