This is why the Giants are Awful... Please Share with your Friends and Please tell me how I can be Wrong.

I was banned from "BigBlueView" for not constantly writing positive Giants articles. Quite frankly, I think banning someone from writing on a public website simply because he or she isn’t a fan of your team is moronic, especially when nothing abrasive or cunning was said. All I did was write about how this year’s Giants team will go absolutely nowhere in 2018, and that Giants fans need to realize that very little progress can be made until they cut the cord with Eli and start rebuilding for the future. But of course, god forbid you ever say anything even slightly negative about Eli Manning, and every Giants fan will want to castrate you.

That being said, I’d like to post on our beloved BGN website the many reasons why the Giants will be absolutely horrendous this season, and hopefully you can share some of these thoughts with your giants fan friends.

Don’t get me wrong… I know I am biased since I am a die-hard Eagles fan. But I am also an aspiring journalist so I would like to try to remain as impartial as possible. I am able to admit that the Redskins, although dysfunctional, can be pretty decent and seem to have our number in many games. I can also admit that Dak Prescott is a decent QB and if he has a solid O-line and Zeke behind him, then the Cowboys can be pretty darn good. But I will never say that the Giants will be a good team in 2018, and there are just countless reasons proving this.

First and foremost, let’s start with the offensive line. The offensive line was really really bad last year. The only upgrades the Giants have made is overpaying for a very mediocre (statistically speaking) Nate Solder, and drafting Will Hernandez in the second round of this year’s draft. Now I am a firm believer that Rookies aren’t anything until they prove themselves at the NFL level. There are just too many college players who are supposed to be great, and end up terrible in the pros (hey Danny Watkins), and vice-versa (hey Corey Clement). But even assuming that Will Hernandez is a solid guard in his first year, and Nate Solder actually plays well, this is still a Giants offensive unit that has never played together... ever. Any casual football fan can tell you that the cohesion of the O-line takes MANY games to develop a rhythm and chemistry with one another. You can take the 5 best OL in the league and put them all on one team, and they would still mightily struggle in the beginning. That is just the nature of the position. However almost every Giants fan thinks that their offensive line troubles have been miraculously fixed by the signing of a mediocre former Patriot, and a rookie. Last I checked, Erick Flowers was still a starter.

The next biggest issue why the Giants will absolutely be terrible in 2018 is because of Eli Manning. Eli Manning has become a downright BAD quarterback. I don’t even want to address his stats, which have been deteriorating at astronomical numbers since 2012. I just want to look at him as an athlete. This is a QB who cannot escape any sort of pressure. The game is changing and almost every QB (besides Brady) has the ability to extend the play with his legs. Eli Manning is unable to do this. Eli Manning has also lost his magic "4th quarter comeback" ability that he used to have back in 2007. His velocity and accuracy are both garbage, and he constantly is one of the leaders in interceptions. Not to mention, this is all while having [arguably] the best WR in the entire league on his team, as well as a terrific #2 receiver in Sheppard. People argue that the "real" NY Giants are somewhere between the 2016 Giants that went 11-5 and the 2017 Giants that went 3-13. I disagree. I believe the "real" NY Giants are the 3-13 version, maybe even worse. This is a team that has started 0-5 TWICE in the last six years.

The hiring of Pat Shurmur will not miraculously fix this team. Pat Shurmur is a no-name. Now, we all know firsthand that initially undesirable coaches can turn into one of the best in the league (I’m talking to you, Doug Peterson). But Pat Shurmur is a castoff from the CLEVELAND BROWNS. Yes he was a good OC for the Vikings last season, but his mild mannered approach can only work if it’s paired up with a fiery red hot angry Mike Zimmer. Pat Shurmur isn’t some under-the-radar genius. He is a proven loser, and he will not save the Giants.

Let’s also touch on the defense. In 2016, the Giants defense was good. In 2017, the Giants defense was bad. The Giants lost (who I believe) two of their best defensive players this year (JPP and DRC). So you now have a defense that was almost dead last in every category last season, and you’ve removed two of their best players, and you couple that with an offense that hasn’t scored more than 30 points in any game in two SEASONS, and there is simply no way this team can win many games.

Now every Giants fan LOVES Saquon Barkley. The media has already wrote him off as the next Barry Sanders. But again, he is a ROOKIE who has not done anything yet. The giants were moronic for taking a RB at #2 instead of a QB. Yes Barkley had a big run in his first preseason game for 39 yards. He then finished the game with 4 carries for 5 yards total. And then he became injured in practice and will probably sit out the rest of preseason. Now please tell me in what fairy tale world do we live in where a first year running back, who is playing behind a bad offensive line, and with a QB who everyone knows will never scramble, can somehow be the savior of a 3-13 team? Even Wentz, who may be the best player in the league, had his struggles in 2016 when he missed most of preseason and was playing with a bunch of scrubs. Can Barkley be good? I don’t know, probably. Could he turn out to be a disappointment? I don’t know, probably.

Another under-the-radar issue the Giants haven’t addressed is their kicker. The NFL is usually decided by 1 score. Having a solid kicker is a game changer. I don’t know much about their kicker, Rosas, since watching a giants game last year was as entertaining as watching that horrible show with Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, but I do know that Rosas was pretty bad and missed a lot of easy kicks. Pretty sure he's still their guy this year.

So there you have it. This is a team with an outdated QB, an offense that can’t put up points, a defense that couldn’t stop anyone in 2017 and only became worse this year, a coach who was so bad that the Browns didn’t even want him, a terrific WR but is more of a diva than TO was, and a special teams unit that is completely uninspiring. All while playing in arguably the best division in the entire league.

Now someone please, I am begging you, explain to me how this team can be anything but horrendous this year.

Evan Engram is good though, I will give them that.





