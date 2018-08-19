Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles turn Redskins’ trash into potential long-term find in Nate Sudfeld - PhillyVoice

At a minimum, Sudfeld is a clear roster-worthy NFL player. Best case, if he continues to progress at the rate that he has over the last year, Sudfeld has starter potential. The Eagles were smart to recognize Sudfeld’s upside from afar, while the Redskins couldn’t see it up close.

Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster prediction after two preseason games - BGN

Much has been learned about the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster outlook through three weeks of training camp and two preseason games. Now it’s time to take that knowledge and make an updated 53-man roster projection. Let’s see how much things have changed since last week’s prediction. Keep in mind I do one of these predictions every week and I reserve the right to change my opinion at any time in order to make myself look smarter than I really am.

Injury Update - Iggles Blitz

Jimmy Bama, BLG and Jeff “Don’t call me John” McLane all said emphatically that they expect Wentz back for the season opener based on what they saw this summer. The coaches and medical staff had certain benchmarks for Wentz to clear and he’s obviously done that to advance to playing in 11-on-11 sessions.

Exciting Times For Eagles’ QB Picture - PE.com

Regardless of what happens with Foles’ playing time, we’re going to see a lot of Sudfeld, and that’s perfectly fine. He and the offense have had energy in the preseason and Sudfeld, for whatever it’s worth, has the most passing yards (452) and touchdown passes (5) in the NFL in this preseason. He’s got a lot more work ahead. The Eagles wanted to find out exactly what they had in Sudfeld, a third-year quarterback, and they like what they know so far. Sudfeld has come a long, long way, and remember that he was a member of Washington’s 90-man roster one year ago. The Eagles and Sudfeld have worked hard in his development.

Predicting breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams - ESPN

CB Sidney Jones. The second-round pick out of Washington missed all but one game of his rookie season as he recovered from a torn Achilles. Now back in action, he has flashed the athleticism and ability that made him one of the most coveted defensive backs in the 2016 NFL draft. The Eagles are experimenting with him in the slot. Wherever he ends up, they’re expecting big things out of Jones.

Eagles’ 0-2 preseason start no reason to panic - NBCSP

The way things are going, the Eagles are going to have a tough time winning that preseason Lombardi Trophy. They’re 0-2 in the preseason, and for the first time in over 40 years, they’ve lost both of their first two preseason games by at least 17 points. All of which means precisely nothing. If we haven’t learned yet, we’ll never learn. Preseason scores mean nothing. Preseason records mean nothing. Getting a team ready for the regular season is all that matters. This is a time to count down the days until the Eagles begin defense of their NFL championship. Not a time to panic. Or even be concerned.

Upon further review: Position-by-position breakdown of the Eagles’ performance - The Athletic

Nate Sudfeld played 57 snaps. He completed 22 of 39 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. I say this without hyperbole: Sudfeld has the best touch on downfield throws of any quarterback on the roster. He delivered a perfectly placed, flat-footed throw to DeAndre Carter on a crosser for 24 yards. He later stepped up in the pocket and found Carter for 22 yards. Sudfeld demonstrated beautiful touch and anticipation on the 17-yard touchdown to Richard Rodgers. His 57-yarder to Shelton Gibson on the fade was on target, and his 31-yard TD to Rashard Davis was a dime. Sudfeld is far from a finished product, but it’s clear to see why the Eagles seem to be intrigued by his skill set.

High Target Sleepers - Rotoworld

It is easy to make a regression case against Nelson Agholor. His yards per target jumped from 5.7 his first two seasons to 8.1 last year, he scored 2.28 more touchdowns than expected based on his usage, and the Eagles’ offense and specifically passing game should drop off after throwing for 38 touchdowns a season ago. All of that made Agholor look like an overvalued candidate heading into August. That math changes a bit, however, following news Alshon Jeffery might not be ready for the start of the season following offseason shoulder surgery. Even with Jeffery on the field for all 16 games last season and Zach Ertz commanding 110 targets, Agholor managed 95 of his own in an offense which ran the ball at an above-league-average rate. If Jeffery is taken out of the equation for even a few games, the path to 100 targets is wide open, and it remains possible the Agholor we saw last season is just his new level of play – he was a first round pick for a reason.

Don’t be surprised if we have to wait awhile to see Lamar Jackson start - PFF

[BLG Note: Worth monitoring since the Eagles have the Ravens’ second-round pick.]

The big winners and losers in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL preseason - SB Nation

Patrick Mahomes launched a nice touchdown pass, and Josh Allen just might end up as the Bills’ Week 1 starter.

Former Titans QB Zach Mettenberger, Eagles CB Randall Goforth, Jets WR Stephen Hill, @IUPfootball S Max Redfield among latest @TheAAF signings. — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) August 17, 2018

