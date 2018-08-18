Eagles sign wide receiver, cut defensive lineman

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced some minor roster moves on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles signed Arena Football League wide receiver Darius Prince. In order to make room for him on the roster, the team released defensive lineman Adam Reth.

Prince, 28, measures in at 6-1, 185 pounds. He was named ArenaBowl XXX MVP while playing with the world champion Philadelphia Soul in 2017. Prince racked up 89 receptions for 1,076 yards and 24 touchdowns with the Soul in 2018.

The Eagles are signing Prince in part because they simply lack bodies at receiver right now. Alshon Jeffery is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Nelson Agholor and Mack Hollins have each missed a week of practice now. Bryce Treggs is expected to be out for the rest of the preseason with a hamstring injury. Prince will help the team fill reps in practice and preseason games. It’ll also be a nice opportunity for him.

The Prince of the @AFLarenaball! After last night's 8 rec, 146 yd, 4TD performance, Darius Prince leads the AFL in receptions (60) and rec yards (765). Here was TD #4 from last night... pic.twitter.com/8Q0D3Uzp1j — Philadelphia Soul (@soulfootball) June 11, 2018

The Eagles signed Reth back on the second day of training camp. It was always apparent he was just a camp body to help fill some defensive line reps in practice.

Philadelphia’s roster now stands at the 90-man offseason limit once again. Remember that there is no longer a cut down to 75 players. The Eagles will go straight down to 53 when final cuts are due by 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 1.