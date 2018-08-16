Christian Hackenberg reportedly set to debut in Eagles-Patriots preseason game

Christian Hackenberg is set to make his debut with the Eagles in Philadelphia’s preseason game against the New England Patriots tonight, according to a report from NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Derrick Gunn.

I’m told eagles are hoping to get Christian Hackenberg in for about 15 plays to see what he can do ... he just got to philly this past Sunday pic.twitter.com/bkdLhGXOX5 — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) August 16, 2018

SOUNDS THE ALARMS!

Boy oh boy does this have the potential to be ugly. Hackenberg looked pretty dreadful during his Eagles training camp debut on Tuesday when he threw two interceptions on his first two reps. He later overthrew a wide open Josh Perkins deep down the field.

In fairness, it’s very hard to expect much out of the 23-year-old quarterback. He clearly isn’t very versed in the offense and he’s likely going to be working with a bunch of third/fourth stringers. His left tackle, Jordan Mailata, is going to be playing in his second football game EVER.

I imagine Hackenberg will get in the game after Nick Foles (who is starting for the Eagles), Nate Sudfeld, and Joe Callahan get their turns. Hackenberg’s playing time will likely come at Callahan’s expense.

Brace yourselves because things could get ugly.