Let’s see how former Eagles looked with their new teams in Week 1 of the preseason

It’s sad to think that same team who won the Super Bowl just six months ago have in some capacity split up and moved on to other teams.

Here’s a look at how some of last year’s Eagles handled the first week of preseason games with their new teams.

Beau Allen — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The yin, to Chris Long’s yang last season was one of the tougher Eagles to see depart this offseason, but he’s been impressive for the team so far throughout camp. Allen started at DT for the Bucs in Week 1 of the preseason, but didn’t notch any take downs, due in part to frequently being double teamed.

Josh Andrews — Minnesota Vikings

OG Josh Andrews was signed by the Vikings earlier this offseason, and the team should be thankful given their string of bad luck with lineman injuries. He wasn’t spectacular in his debut with Minnesota, but he did have a nice block setting up a big 78-yard run for a touchdown against the Broncos.

Kenjon Barner — Carolina Panthers

The running back didn’t have a ton of luck on offense for the Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason, claiming two carries for -1 yard.

LeGarrette Blount — Detroit Lions

The Lions played the Raiders on Friday night and the former Eagle running back saw five carries for 21 yards in his first preseason game of the year. He averaged 4.2 yards per run, but had a 13-yard long burst on the night.

Trey Burton — Chicago Bears

The former member of the epic “Philly Special” play in the Super Bowl is now suiting up for the Bears. The tight end nabbed just one catch in his first preseason action, for five yards.

Trey Burton only played 9 snaps in the #Bears preseason opener, but new HC/OC Nagy/Helfrich deployed Burton wisely (as expected).



Burton ran 6 snaps lined up in slot and 3 on the line of scrimmage. Burton was as a traditional slot WR in ’11’ (3WR) and in bunch. Very encouraging. — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) August 11, 2018

Vinny Curry — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Curry stills gets to play with Beau Allen down in Tampa Bay which makes me happy, but he was another former Eagle who didn’t register any tackles or other notable stats in the first preseason game against the Dolphins.

Najee Goode — Indianapolis Colts

The linebacker saw some playing time in his first preseason game with the Colts, and was good for four total tackles. He was on the field for 18 defensive snaps (33%) and four special teams snaps (14%).

Marcus Johnson — Seattle Seahawks

Johnson didn’t bring in any catches in his first preseason game as a Seahawk, but he set up a couple key blocks, and has had an impressive training camp so far this summer. He’s expected to climb up the depth chart with some development.

Mychal Kendricks — Cleveland Browns

The linebacker was one of the key players people were keeping an eye on during the Browns first preseason game, and he finished with one tackle and 1.0 sack. Kendricks lined up for 17 offensive snaps (22%) and drew pressures on two of three pass rush snaps he took.

Patrick Robinson — New Orleans Saints

After a year with the Eagles, Robinson was signed back to his former team and was right back contributing in the first preseason game. The cornerback lined up for 22 defensive snaps and made three tackles and had one defended pass.

#Saints CB Patrick Robinson, was targeted early & often last night. Despite playing only 15 snaps in pass coverage, receivers in Robinson's coverage were targeted 5 times for 4 receptions & 37 yards



Robinson also missed one tackle, allowing a 29 yard run after contact, per @PFF — Brandon Varnam (@BravoVictor03) August 10, 2018

Torrey Smith — Carolina Panthers

Smith’s first big reception from QB Cam Newton came several days after their first preseason game in practice, but he still saw his first bit of playing time for the Panthers against the Bills. He didn’t make any catches, but is one of the more veteran receivers on their roster.

Caleb Sturgis — Los Angeles Chargers

The kicker was on field goal duty for the Chargers in Week 1 of the preseason, nailing one of his two attempts, putting up three points with a 45-yarder. (He missed from a similar distance as well.)

Jaylen Watkins — Los Angeles Chargers

It looks like the Chargers will be using Watkins as a safety in 2018, but he’ll have some competition to make it into the starting lineup. He had one total tackle in his first preseason game of the year.

"Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the free safety job remains up for grabs right now. Several players have received time, including Rayshawn Jenkins, Jahleel Addae, Desmond King and Jaylen Watkins." (via @eric_d_williams)



Have to cover Tre Boston's 1,039 snaps — PFF LA Chargers (@PFF_Chargers) August 6, 2018

Daryl Worley — Oakland Raiders

The cornerback saw 12 defensive snaps (17%) in the team’s first preseason game of the year and nabbed one tackle and a pass breakup. Just days before Worley took the field, he plead guilty to a DUI from back in April, which could have implications on whether he’s able to suit up in Week 1, or get some kind of team of league suspension.

Still Unsigned:

Brent Celek

Dannell Ellerbe

Donnie Jones