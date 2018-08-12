 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Let’s see how former Eagles looked with their new teams in Week 1 of the preseason

The Super Bowl winning Eagles team lost a few key contributors this offseason. Here’s how they look so far in 2018.

It’s sad to think that same team who won the Super Bowl just six months ago have in some capacity split up and moved on to other teams.

Here’s a look at how some of last year’s Eagles handled the first week of preseason games with their new teams.

Beau AllenTampa Bay Buccaneers

The yin, to Chris Long’s yang last season was one of the tougher Eagles to see depart this offseason, but he’s been impressive for the team so far throughout camp. Allen started at DT for the Bucs in Week 1 of the preseason, but didn’t notch any take downs, due in part to frequently being double teamed.

Josh AndrewsMinnesota Vikings

OG Josh Andrews was signed by the Vikings earlier this offseason, and the team should be thankful given their string of bad luck with lineman injuries. He wasn’t spectacular in his debut with Minnesota, but he did have a nice block setting up a big 78-yard run for a touchdown against the Broncos.

Kenjon BarnerCarolina Panthers

The running back didn’t have a ton of luck on offense for the Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason, claiming two carries for -1 yard.

LeGarrette BlountDetroit Lions

The Lions played the Raiders on Friday night and the former Eagle running back saw five carries for 21 yards in his first preseason game of the year. He averaged 4.2 yards per run, but had a 13-yard long burst on the night.

Trey BurtonChicago Bears

The former member of the epic “Philly Special” play in the Super Bowl is now suiting up for the Bears. The tight end nabbed just one catch in his first preseason action, for five yards.

Vinny Curry — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Curry stills gets to play with Beau Allen down in Tampa Bay which makes me happy, but he was another former Eagle who didn’t register any tackles or other notable stats in the first preseason game against the Dolphins.

Najee GoodeIndianapolis Colts

The linebacker saw some playing time in his first preseason game with the Colts, and was good for four total tackles. He was on the field for 18 defensive snaps (33%) and four special teams snaps (14%).

Marcus JohnsonSeattle Seahawks

Johnson didn’t bring in any catches in his first preseason game as a Seahawk, but he set up a couple key blocks, and has had an impressive training camp so far this summer. He’s expected to climb up the depth chart with some development.

Mychal KendricksCleveland Browns

The linebacker was one of the key players people were keeping an eye on during the Browns first preseason game, and he finished with one tackle and 1.0 sack. Kendricks lined up for 17 offensive snaps (22%) and drew pressures on two of three pass rush snaps he took.

Patrick RobinsonNew Orleans Saints

After a year with the Eagles, Robinson was signed back to his former team and was right back contributing in the first preseason game. The cornerback lined up for 22 defensive snaps and made three tackles and had one defended pass.

Torrey Smith — Carolina Panthers

Smith’s first big reception from QB Cam Newton came several days after their first preseason game in practice, but he still saw his first bit of playing time for the Panthers against the Bills. He didn’t make any catches, but is one of the more veteran receivers on their roster.

Caleb SturgisLos Angeles Chargers

The kicker was on field goal duty for the Chargers in Week 1 of the preseason, nailing one of his two attempts, putting up three points with a 45-yarder. (He missed from a similar distance as well.)

Jaylen Watkins — Los Angeles Chargers

It looks like the Chargers will be using Watkins as a safety in 2018, but he’ll have some competition to make it into the starting lineup. He had one total tackle in his first preseason game of the year.

Daryl Worley — Oakland Raiders

The cornerback saw 12 defensive snaps (17%) in the team’s first preseason game of the year and nabbed one tackle and a pass breakup. Just days before Worley took the field, he plead guilty to a DUI from back in April, which could have implications on whether he’s able to suit up in Week 1, or get some kind of team of league suspension.

Still Unsigned:

  • Brent Celek
  • Dannell Ellerbe
  • Donnie Jones

