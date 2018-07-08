Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

32 players received undrafted free agent bonuses of $15k or greater. The three biggest ($25k) went to RB Josh Adams (Eagles), CB Grant Haley (Giants) and PK Eddy Pineiro (Raiders) — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) June 19, 2018

Josh Adams - Iggles Blitz

Josh Adams was a weird player in 2017. He ran for 1,430 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per carry. Those are impressive numbers. At the same time, he ran behind the best O-line in all of college football (two Top 10 picks) so there was almost always running room. How much of that success was Adams and how much was the OL? The Eagles were willing to take a chance that Adams deserved a lot of the credit. They didn’t give him some mega-deal, but they obviously were aggressive in trying to add him. That shows more than casual interest.

Eagles Rookie Profile: Six things to know about Josh Adams - BGN

In order to learn more about the Bucks County native, I reached out to SB Nation’s Notre Dame blog: One Foot Down. Fighting Irish writer Joshua Vowles (@TheSubwayDomer) was kind enough to answer my questions.

Jason Kelce already has some good speech material - BGN

Jason Kelce’s speech at the Eagles Super Bowl parade was legendary, a roll call of all the criticisms, both ridiculous and legit, of his team, teammates, and coaches. Training camp is weeks away, but should the Eagles repeat as Super Bowl winners, he’s already been given some material to work with.

Why the Falcons lost to the Eagles and how they can win in Week 1 - The Falcoholic

Jim Schwartz, as excellent as he is, is known for his appetite for risk and his willingness to have his secondary bite. With that being said, I want to see at least 15 rub concepts/empty formations. I want to see a lot of double moves by Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. I also want to see Sarkisian call like he’s in the NFL and he’s learned from every mistake the offense made in the playoffs. That’ll be huge. Atlanta’s offense will have to revolve around explosiveness and the abuse of over-aggression on the Eagles part. It’s really that easy. The Falcons are, if not a better team, at least an equally talented one. With better playcalling and exploiting Philadelphia’s weaknesses, they can win this upcoming Week 1 matchup.

The NFC owned the AFC last season - PhillyVoice

Last season, the Eagles had to navigate one of the tougher six-packs of playoff teams in NFC history. On the whole, the NFC playoff teams combined for 69 wins, which was the fifth-highest total since the NFL went to a 12-team playoff format in 1990. Unquestionably, the Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, and to a lesser degree the Carolina Panthers all have compelling reasons for why they will be Super Bowl contenders in 2018. However, it’s the strength of the rest of the conference that makes the NFC extra formidable.

Duce Staley: I’m not worried about being a coordinator - PFT

“Crazy league. Crazy situations. You talk about being at the right place at the right time,” Staley said. “Sometimes things are slotted, and they may not be slotted for you. Sometimes something may just pop up on you.”

Interview with Nick Foles - Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia

Pastor Joe sits down with quarterback Nick Foles from the Philadelphia Eagles for a casual interview to discuss Nick’s new book “Believe It.”

Top 5: Alshon Jeffery - PE.com

Take a look at the top 5 plays by wide receiver Alshon Jeffery during the 2017 season.

Who is the most deserving senior candidate for the Class of 2019 (Round 3)? - Talk of Fame Network

Maxie Baughan. Dick Butkus, Ray Nitschke, Dave Robinson, Tommy Nobis and Larry Morris were the NFL NFL all-decade linebackers for the 1960s. They went to a combined 12 Pro Bowls that decade. Baughan himself went to nine Pro Bowls in the 1960s – four more than any of the all-decade linebackers. But not only was he passed over as an all-decade selection, he’s been passed over by the Hall of Fame. He’s never even been a finalist. A second-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, Baughan became a walk-in starter at outside linebacker for an NFL championship team and one of only three rookies selected to the Pro Bowl that season. He would go to the Pro Bowl in five of his six seasons with the Eagles, then was traded to the Rams. George Allen named him as his defensive captain and Baughan would go to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons with the Rams.

Ranking the NFC East: Interior defensive lines - Hogs Haven

The Eagles interior DL — with one big exception — is largely unchanged from last season, and given that the defensive front 7 played outstandingly all season, and that Philly won the super bowl, they certainly deserve a lot of respect. Fletcher Cox is one of the best veteran D-linemen in the game, and Haloti Ngata — who will be remembered forever as the man who ended RG3’s career — was signed away from Detroit in free agency this year, adding another big name to the fearsome front 7 of the NFL champion Eagles.

Cowboys defense has potential to be one of the better units in the NFL - Blogging The Boys

[BLG Note: Sure.]

Which long-suffering NFL player would you have rescued from his horrible team? - SB Nation

Too often, great players languish on bad teams. The only thing keeping Larry Fitzgerald from a full decade of losing seasons to start his career was the unexpected resurgence of Kurt Warner. Calvin Johnson played for nine years and won zero postseason games. Joe Thomas played 10,000+ straight snaps for a Browns team that recorded just one winning season over his 11-year career. But what if you could change that?

...

