Mailbag: Would a trade of Nick Foles to the Buccaneers make sense? - PhillyVoice

I hadn’t seen that Tampa had interest in Foles during the 2017 offseason, but hey, after a quick Google search, you’re right! That would certainly check off the “Do the Bucs even like Foles” box. However, for the Buccaneers to invest the type of draft pick capital it would require to land Foles (a first round pick in either 2019 or 2020?), they would clearly be doing so to replace Winston, not acquire Foles AND keep Winston.

Here’s Carson Wentz casually throwing a 70-yard pass - BGN

Carson is a beast.

Next For Doug Pederson: Improving Golf Game - PE.com

This is the time of year when NFL players and coaches enjoy gulps of the real world, and for Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, that means hunkering down and making his golf game as good as it can be. Pederson, who plays for the second consecutive year in the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe from July 13-15, calls his golf game “decent, it’s not great. I’ve got a few more weeks to get myself ready for this event.”

Terrell Owens to give Hall of Fame speech at alma mater - NBC Sports Philadelphia

Terrell Owens will likely deliver the first Hall of Fame speech of the 2018 class. It just won’t be made in Canton, Ohio, however. Instead, T.O. will have a celebration of his own on the same day as the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony. The former Eagle on Tuesday revealed that he will give his Hall of Fame speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, on Aug 4. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at McKenzie Arena and kicks off at 3:17 p.m., a handful of hours before the ceremony in Canton begins.

Defense and Pass Pressure 2017 - Football Outsiders

Staying in the NFC East, the Super Bowl champion Eagles were solid across the board with the No. 8 pressure rate and fourth-best DVOA with pressure. The Eagles did not generate more than 4.0 sacks in any game last season, and only had one sack in Super Bowl LII, but it was the big strip-sack of Tom Brady by Brandon Graham late in the game. The Eagles also pressured Case Keenum into a big pick-six in the NFC Championship Game, so they took down the two best quarterbacks under pressure in 2017 in consecutive playoff games. The Eagles, Bengals, Panthers, and Broncos were the only four teams to finish in the top 10 in pressure rate in 2016 and 2017. The Bengals have quietly matched Denver in doing so in the last three seasons. (We try to find some positives to justify Marvin Lewis’ never-ending tenure.)

Giants 2018 opponents: Are the Philadelphia Eagles primed to repeat? - Big Blue View

The first thing that comes to mind is how this Eagles team might be uniquely qualified to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The Eagles won a championship last despite missing their MVP caliber quarterback (Carson Wentz), their Hall of Fame left tackle (Jason Peters), one of their most dynamic weapons (Darren Sproles), their young stud middle linebacker (Jordan Hicks), and their special teams captain (Chris Maragos). These guys, who happen to be the team’s biggest leaders, are champing at the bit to get back to the Super Bowl so that they can be on the field this time around. Hard to imagine this team is going to be complacent.

Ranking the NFC East: Offensive Lines - Hogs Haven

[BLG Note: Washington fans seem to think the Eagles have the third best offensive line in the NFC East.]

Will Cowboys follow Lakers and Yankees and make an offseason splash by trading for Earl Thomas? - Blogging The Boys

[BLG Note: Cowboys fans aren’t even trying to hide their bandwagon fandom at this point.]

NFL players, please don’t fall into the July 4 trap - SB Nation

Happy July 4th! And hey NFL players, please stay out of trouble! Why offer this sentiment today? Because NFL players tend to get into trouble on Independence Day. Maybe it’s because the holiday is smack in the middle of the offseason so they feel they can indulge. Maybe it’s the summer heat mixed with a little alcohol. Maybe fireworks just get NFL players excited and ready for mischief.

