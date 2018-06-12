Eagles injury updates on Sidney Jones, Darren Sproles, Isaac Seumalo, and many others

Here’s a quick update on the Philadelphia Eagles injury situation following the first day of minicamp practice.

SIDNEY JONES

Jones sat out of last week’s practices with an undisclosed injury. When asked about his status on Tuesday, Jones said he has “soreness” though he didn’t specific where. Therefore, it’s unclear if it’s related to his Achilles tear from last year. In any case, Jones says he expects to be ready when training camp begins in late July.

Jones did flash some nice potential in the first two practices we got to see him but it’s not ideal that he’s since missed time. De’Vante Bausby has taken the bulk of first team nickel reps with Jones out and he’s impressed while doing so.

Jones can easily make up lost ground with a strong summer but this isn’t an ideal way to start his first real offseason with the team. With Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby seemingly locked in as starters on the outside, it remains to be seen how much playing time Jones will receive this year.

DARREN SPROLES

Sproles was limited in practice upon returning to Philly today. After practice, he said that he feels he could be a full participant in practice but the team is being cautious with him. He expects to be full go in training camp.

ISAAC SEUMALO

Seumalo told NJ.com he’s been dealing with a pectoral injury, which explains why he’s been limited to group install reps (no defense) and snapping the ball in 7-on-7 drills. Seumalo said he expects to be ready for training camp, which is good news.

The bad news is, as I noted last week, is that Seumalo appears to be in the proverbial dog house.

Speaking of Seumalo, I found it interesting that the 2016 third-round pick was NOT lined up as the first team center in group install. Instead, it was Stefen Wisniewski filling in for Kelce while Chance Warmack was bumped up to left guard. Seumalo then took group install reps at second team right guard with Jon Toth working at center.

DONNEL PUMPHREY

Pump returned to practice on Tuesday after missing last week’s sessions with a hamstring tweak. Pump showed some encouraging signs today so he appears to be healthy. Good news for him as he fights for a roster spot.

CARSON WENTZ

Nothing too new on Wentz, other than he continues to look pretty great in practice. It was said last week that he’s “shockingly ahead of schedule” in his recovery.

At this point, I’d be pretty surprised if he doesn’t start Week 1.

BRANDON GRAHAM

Spoke to reporters last week and said he’s “ahead of schedule” but didn’t offer a timetable. Hopes to be ready for Week 1.

JASON PETERS

Peters looks pretty healthy for a dude who tore his ACL and MCL last October. He’s participated in team drills on a limited basis. The reality is the Eagles would be going easy on the 36-year-old’s reps even if he wasn’t coming off injury.

ALSHON JEFFERY

Jeffery hasn’t practiced at all but he’s been out at practice every day. He was playing catch with Wentz at one point during practice today while the rest of the team was doing 11-on-11. Jeffery said he hopes to be ready for Week 1 as he recovers from the surgery on his torn rotator cuff.

TIM JERNIGAN

No news here. Last word was that he could miss as many as eight games, if not more, due to his herniated disc surgery.

HALOTI NGATA

Ngata, who tore his biceps last October, hasn’t participated in spring drills. I’d imagine the Eagles are just being overly cautious with the 34-year-old veteran defensive tackle.

JORDAN HICKS

Hicks, who tore his Achilles last October, hasn’t participated in team drills but he’s been doing position drills with the linebackers.

DEREK BARNETT

Barnett had sports hernia surgery this offseason but hasn’t been limited in practice. He’s been taking first team defensive end reps with Graham out and Michael Bennett skipping voluntary OTAs.

MARQUESS WILSON

Wilson missed two practices last week but he was back today.

LAROY REYNOLDS

The veteran linebacker has been sidelined all spring. It’s unclear why. In non-injury news, Reynolds is now wearing Mychal Kendricks’ old No. 95 jersey.

JOE WALKER

Like Reynolds, Walker hasn’t practiced this spring. He was placed on the injured reserve list late last season due to a neck injury.

CHRIS MARAGOS

After suffering a PCL injury last October, the Eagles’ special teams captain hasn’t practiced during the entire spring.

JOSH ADAMS

Adams has missed the entire spring due to a foot issue. It’s unclear when Adams will be ready to return. He’ll need a strong summer to push for the fourth running back spot.

PAUL WORRILOW

Worrilow tore his ACL on the first Phase 3 day of Eagles OTA practice, which really sucks. He hasn’t been moved to the injured reserve list yet so he still counts against the 90-man roster.