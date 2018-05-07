Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eli Manning: You have to get used to playing in Philadelphia - 247 Sports

Eli Manning wasn’t exactly prepared for his first road game against the Philadelphia Eagles and what the fans might say to him. Over time, the New York Giants franchise quarterback got used to the Eagles fan “treatment” and learned to tune it out. Having said that, to this day, he considers his annual road game against the Eagles as one of his most highly-anticipated matchups of the regular season. ”Philly, you just gotta get used to,” Manning said in an exclusive interview with Steiner Sports when asked about what teams he most looks forward to playing against. “It takes a little while to get used to in Philly because you’re not used to seeing a 9-year-old cursing at you and talking about my mom and stuff. Once you get used to it, it’s fine. It just takes a year or two. Now, he’s 24 (years old) and training his four-year-old to curse at me.”

Are you worried about the Eagles having a Super Bowl hangover? - BGN

(No)

Counterpoint Ep. 36: Grading The Football Names of The 2018 Eagles Draft - BGN Radio

Jack Fritz returns and starts handing out grades to the 2018 Eagles draft class.... based on their names. A method which has certainly produced the best results since 2011. Plus Jack breaks down how the interview with Derrius Guice REALLY went and he also apologizes to David Akers.

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Avonte Maddox - PhillyVoice

One thing that has stood out about Orlando Scandrick’s game over the last decade is his ability to blitz from his slot corner position. In fact, in our Cowboys dumpster fire post a couple summers ago, we goofed on Dallas’ pass rush because Scandrick was (at the time) their active leader in career sacks, but obviously, that wasn’t meant to slight Scandrick. Maddox has that in his game as well. In 2017, he had 4 sacks. In 2016, he had 2.5. The following is a breakdown by Fran Duffy and Greg Cosell on Maddox. The entire thing is good (and worth your time), but I have it set below to begin where they show Maddox’s blitzing savvy.

UDFA Joe Ostman - Iggles Blitz

While not explosive, he has good quickness. Ostman is relentless in pursuit of the ball. He’s going to make his share of hustle plays. Ostman can shoot gaps. He is highly disruptive. He tackles well. While not a big DE, Ostman can be a good run defender. He fights to hold the point of attack. There are times he gets engulfed by blockers, but he will also make plays. He is aggressive, but plays under control. He’s not just going to fly up the field and leave his gap empty. He was 5th in tackles for CMU this year and had 4 FFs. Ostman should be good on STs. I think he’s got an uphill battle to make it in the NFL so it is crucial that he stands out on STs. I do think playing in the Eagles Wide-9 front gives him his best chance of succeeding. He can use angles and a good shoulder dip to get by/under blockers.

Didinger: Pete Retzlaff Is A Tough Act To Follow - PE.com

Dallas Goedert was introduced to Philadelphia with great fanfare. There was the rousing announcement of his draft selection by former Eagle David Akers followed by his press conference in Philadelphia. Literally overnight Goedert was big news in Eagles Nation. It wasn’t that way with Pete Retzlaff. He was signed for $100 in 1956, a free agent fullback who was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions and later cut. He spent two years in the Army before deciding to try his luck again with the Eagles. His arrival didn’t even rate a line in the local papers.

5 potential Philadelphia Eagles position, roster battles to watch out for - PennLive

Mills and Darby held up as starters during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run but the renewed health of Sidney Jones and the development of Rasul Darby could alter the dynamic here. Add Maddox, a fourth-round rookie, into the mix and the Eagles have five talented young cornerbacks on the roster with only two outside starting spots and a nickelback role to go around.

Eagles running back Corey Clement addresses Rowan graduates - Press of AC

Clement, who played in the 2011 South Jersey Group 1 Championship in Rowan’s stadium, returned to the campus Sunday as the keynote speaker. “Today isn’t about me, it’s about you,” Clement told the graduates. “I hope you live your life representing yourself, your family and your friends in the right manner in the way you speak and the way you carry yourself.” Clement also told the graduates their paths may not always be easy and dreams may not work out the way they think. For Clement, going undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft shattered a dream he had told his mother about since he was a young boy, he said Sunday.

NASCAR has an image problem, so Dover turns to Eagles for support - DelawareOnline

Eagles middle linebacker Jordan Hicks walked into the drivers’ meeting Sunday morning, and an “E-A-G-L-E-S!” chant broke out among the fans gathered in the tent. Later, Eagles radio announcer Merrill Reese yelled out “Gentlemen, start your engines!” That was followed a few minutes later by Hicks waving the green flag to start the AAA 400 Drive for Autism on Sunday afternoon.

Ranking the top 25 potential NFL free agents for 2019 - ESPN In$ider

[BLG Note: No Eagles on this list but a lot of notable NFC East players: Odell Beckham Jr., Zach Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Landon Collins, etc.]

On Draft Fallout, Matt Ryan and MMQB Turning the Page - The MMQB

Peter King explains his recent decision to leave Sports Illustrated and his future plans for the Monday morning column at NBC Sports. Other sections include: answers to leftover questions from the draft; a Matt Ryan contract breakdown; why Mayfield-Pats buzz seems off; more.

Lamar Jackson’s 88 ‘Madden’ speed rating makes sense as a tribute to Michael Vick - SB Nation

After being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, Lamar Jackson had the opportunity to try playing as himself in the latest version of Madden that will be released Aug. 31. When a Buccaneers’ defender caught him for a sack, he was not happy. Here’s Jackson, experiencing this travesty firsthand.

