PFF’s 10 UDFAs we expect to make an impact in 2018 - PFF

Standing at chiseled 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, former Central Michigan edge defender Joe Ostman plays with great balance and explosion, and his hand usage is some of the best in this class. Of course, being a bit leaner than some might like and hailing from a Group of 5 conference, he slipped out of the draft and landed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. While his small frame was a clear ailment to his run defense, Ostman took no prisoners in his pursuit to the quarterback. While recording an 89.8 pass-rush grade, he ranked No. 11 in pass-rush productivity (13.3) among qualifying edge defenders in 2017, racking up 31 hurries, nine QB hits and 14 sacks across 336 pass-rush snaps. As the Eagles proved a year ago, NFL defenses can’t have enough quality pass-rushers in their arsenal, and Ostman is exactly that.

Inside the Film Room: New Eagles EDGE Josh Sweat - BGN

The current depth at defensive end will only help Sweat, who dislocated his left knee in 2014 and is considered an injury risk moving forward. Not much was heard about the rechecks at the Combine for Sweat, but let’s read between the lines: EDGE defenders put a lot of stress on their knees when they bend the corner, and the massive reconstructive surgery demanded from such an injury could likely leave instability moving forward. Sweat will, unfortunately, have a red flag by his name for at least the first few years of his career. But he’s put together three full seasons of play (with limited practice participation—another not great sign) over the past three seasons at Florida State, and put up excellent Combine numbers. These signs bode well for his long-term availability.

The Most Important Move the Eagles Made in the Draft - BGN Radio

John Barchard, James Seltzer and Brandon Gowton go over the Eagles picks and tell you which move in the NFL Draft was the most important one for the Eagles this year. How will Goedert be used in his rookie year? Jordan Mailata gives John a lot of hope, James can’t stop saying Sweat and BLG loves how the Eagles are setup in 2019.

NFC East 2018 draft grades: Redskins edition - PhillyVoice

They went a long way toward fixing that problem with the selections of Payne and Settle. Meanwhile, Guice is going to feel slighted by the rest of the league after he fell all the way to pick No. 59, when many respected analysts had him as a top 15 talent. If he can prove the NFL scouting community wrong about his personality concerns, he will be a phenomenal value at the end of the second round.

Eagles Add a Receiver - Iggles Blitz

Wheaton has only caught 7 passes over the past two years combined. 2015 must seem like a lifetime ago to him. Still, he has been a productive starter. If anything happened to Mike Wallace, you wouldn’t want Hollins and Gibson as the only guys fighting for that spot. Wheaton has the speed to be a vertical threat, Wallace’s primary role this year. Most likely, nothing will come of this move. Wheaton will get regular reps in the spring and summer and show that he still has NFL speed and ability, but I doubt he seriously pushes anyone for a job. If someone should get hurt, Wheaton is a good insurance policy. He does have some experience as a KOR. The Eagles are unsettled there so Wheaton can help his cause if he’s able to have some success as a returner.

While staying aggressive, Eagles QB Carson Wentz vows to pick spots better - ESPN

“We’ve talked about it quite a bit,” Wentz said, speaking of conversations with Pederson, offensive coordinator Mike Groh and new quarterbacks coach Press Taylor. “I think we’re all on the same page. ”I think there is always things I can learn from, ‘OK, maybe I shouldn’t have been so aggressive there.’ There is a time and a place for it. Injuries happen. I believe this one was kind of a freak incident and that is just part of the game. There is always a learning curve. But overall, as an aggressive player, I am not going to change in that sense, I am just going to keep learning. I’m going to be learning how to preserve myself, how to be smart, when to take those chances, when it’s worthwhile, it’s a constant learning throughout my career, but it’s definitely something I am taking seriously at the same time.”

‘I’m Going To Be Darren Sproles’- PE.com

Darren Sproles had transitioned from “pissed” as he was helped off the field and into the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field after suffering a torn ACL and broken arm in the midst of the Week 3 victory over the New York Giants last September. He was working hard in his recovery, unsure of his football-playing future, when his 8-year-old daughter, Devyn, looked him in the eye one day and told him what she thought he should do ...

Wanamaker Award: Eagles to be honored - Philly.com

When a team wins its first Super Bowl, awards follow. Add the John Wanamaker Athletic Award to the Eagles’ collection. For the first time in Wanamaker Award history, the Eagles will be honored as a team. Previously, individual Eagles such as Chuck Bednarik, Reggie White, Donovan McNabb and LeSean McCoy have received the award. The Eagles will be honored June 11 at a luncheon in the Crystal Tea Room. Expect to hear frequent E-A-G-L-E-S! chants. Since 1961 the Wanamaker Award has been presented to athletes and teams that have done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia. The Eagles certainly did that with their compelling underdog run through the NFL playoffs, culminating with a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

The Moment The NFL Door Opened - Exclusive Insight

I will never forget the waiting. I will never forget THAT call. In fact, there are so many things I will never forget about that day. My family screaming with joy. My tears. Orry (my Agent Chris Orr) on the phone for hours. The past 72 hours have been a blur, but as I make my way to Philadelphia, and hopefully a contract with the reigning Super Bowl champions, I keep thinking back to that day and the moment when I was drafted into the NFL. It has been an amazing time and even as I recount it, I have to shake my head and ask: “Is this really happening to me?”

Roob’s 10 post-NFL draft observations - NBC Sports Philadelphia

I think the Eagles really, really, really like Tre Sullivan, and I’d go as far as saying I’d be surprised if he doesn’t make the 53 as the third safety.

Kapadia Mailbag: Who will the Eagles’ starting RB be in 2019? - The Athletic

I think we probably underrate how good Ajayi was after joining the Eagles. During the seven-game stretch after the trade, he totaled 408 yards and averaged 5.83 YPC, which was second among qualifying backs, behind only Alvin Kamara. As for workload, in the postseason, he averaged 14 carries per game. And Ajayi will be just 25 years old entering this season. But there are questions about how long he can hold up, given his knee situation. That gives me serious pause about the Eagles potentially bringing him back after this season. Is it possible? Sure. But if Ajayi has a big 2018, he might have a nice market as a free agent. And if he doesn’t, then what’s the point of bringing him back anyway? In other words, the most likely scenario is that 2018 is Ajayi’s last year in Philadelphia.

The 2018 NFL game of the year? Eagles at Rams - Talk Of Fame Sports

The NFL will play 256 games in the 2018 regular season. There will be games played in London and Mexico City. But the most attractive game will be played in Los Angeles. We asked our listeners and readers of the Talk of Fame Network to vote on the best game on the 2018 schedule and the Eagles’ trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams in December won by a nose over the Steelers’ visit to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars in November. Eagles-Rams received 29 percent of the vote, followed by the Steelers-Jaguars at 24 percent. The Patriots play in both of the games that tied for third with 14 percent support – at home against both the Green Bay Packers in November and the Minnesota Vikings in December.

Josh Rosen: Where Most NFL Teams See an Enigma, the Arizona Cardinals See Their Future - Sports Illustrated

9. If you want to take these things as signs ... (ex?) Cowboys tight end Jason Witten participated in the first two weeks of the team’s offseason program, but has not been there over the past few days for Week 3. So obviously the coming days are critical, particularly because an opportunity like the one Witten has in front of him with Monday Night Football is rare. But the truth is, I’m not sure all of this was going to affect Dallas’ draft strategy much, even if they’d had more notice. At 19, as I understand it, Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch, the apple of defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli’s eye, was always going to be the guy over Maryland WR DJ Moore. And in the second round, even if Philly hadn’t jumped the Cowboys, Texas OL Connor Williams was going to be the pick, with Stanford S Justin Reid (not South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert) being in the conversation.

The biggest mistakes of the 2018 NFL Draft - SB Nation

There’s plenty to love about the NFL Draft. I think it’s pretty easy to hit a home run for your fan base. Just draft a player of need, or many players of need, and fans should be satisfied. But even though every general manager and player personnel director will come out and say they got the player they wanted, I can’t imagine that’s always the case. Some teams made draft picks I felt were not solid and there were even a few random “losers” in the draft.

