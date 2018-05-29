Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who was released by Philadelphia exactly one week ago, might not have to wait too much longer to find a new home. Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports Kendricks is visiting the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and Oakland Raiders before likely making a final decision this week.

It’s not surprising to see the Vikings on this list. Minnesota employs Kendricks’ younger brother, Eric. If the older Kendricks brother ends up signing with those whiners (38-7), he’ll be making a return to Lincoln Financial Field when the Eagles and Vikings play in Week 5. Not to mention the possibility of a rematch in the playoffs.

The Eagles will obviously be less likely to see Kendricks if he signs with one of the two AFC teams. Kendricks is from California so he could favor the Raiders if he wants to go back home to the West Coast. Cleveland, meanwhile, still has the most cap space of any team so they can afford to give him a good contract offer.

It’ll be interesting to see where Kendricks ends up and how much money is included in his next contract. He was set to carry a $7.6 million cap hit with the Eagles in 2018. Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap guesses Kendricks’ next deal will only be worth about $2.5 to $3.5 million over one year.