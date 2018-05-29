Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Grading the NFC East offseason: Eagles maintain a strong hold on the division - CBS Sports

The Super Bowl champs lost two important contributors (Vinny Curry and Beau Allen) from the best unit on their team, but somehow their defensive line might actually be both better and deeper than it was a year ago. They brought in Haloti Ngata to play a run-stuffing role on early downs and swung a trade for Michael Bennett that gives them yet another versatile piece who can play anywhere along the line, in any situation. Add to that the drafting of the underrated Josh Sweat and what was arguably the best defensive front in football should still be quite strong in 2018. They replaced Torrey Smith with Mike Wallace and drafted Dallas Goedert to replace Trey Burton. The loss of Patrick Robinson in the defensive backfield will hurt, but healthy seasons for Ronald Darby and 2017 second-round pick Sidney Jones should help mitigate his absence. Plus fourth-round pick Avonte Maddox has elite athleticism and could turn into a real player with time. The Eagles were able to pay and keep Nick Foles just in case Carson Wentz’s rehab doesn’t go exactly as planned, and they didn’t screw up their cap situation to do it. If they’re really as confident in Wentz’s rehab as they say they are and still turned down the No. 35 pick for Foles, that was a mistake. But this team did everything else well, so they get what is easily the division’s highest grade. Grade: B+

Checking in on Nate Sudfeld - Iggles Blitz

Sudfeld is in his first offseason with the Eagles. He has a new offensive coordinator and a new QB coach. He’s also the backup QB. That didn’t mean much in the December practices because starters get almost all the reps. Now Sudfeld is getting a lot of work. That will take some getting used to. This offseason is a huge opportunity for Sudfeld. He needs to show the Eagles (and the rest of the league) that he is capable of being a good backup, or even better, a future starter. Don’t get too up or down on him based on May and June. Training Camp and preseason games will be the real keys for Sudfeld. Still, it will be interesting to see what the practice reports say about him for the next month.

Lawlor: Thought The Defense Was Good In 2017? Here’s Why It Should Be Even Better This Year - PE.com

The Eagles’ defense was fourth in the NFL in both points and yards allowed in 2017. Philadelphia also had the league’s best run defense. That was the best performance by an Eagles defense since 2008 when Jim Johnson’s final unit was fourth in points allowed and third in yards allowed. That should give you an idea of how impressive Jim Schwartz and his players were last year. It isn’t easy to perform at that level. As crazy as it might sound, the defense can be even better this year. There were a lot of things going on last year.

Donnel Pumphrey, once a ballyhooed draft pick, fighting for his NFL life - NBC Sports Philadelphia

“In the preseason I didn’t show up, whatsoever,” Pumphrey said after a recent OTA practice. “I just have to play better or else my job will not be here.” True. Even without LeGarrette Blount, the Eagles have a surplus of backs. Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles have the team made, with Matt Jones, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams and Pumphrey all fighting for jobs. “I really honestly am just worried about what I can control,” Pumphrey said. “Just worried about myself right now. And when I get those opportunities got to take advantage of those.” What happened last year?

Graduation wisdom from the Eagles - Inquirer

“We have a saying in the NFL — our careers are like a car’s side view mirror that reads ‘things are closer than they appear’ — meaning the guy behind you is fighting to get your job just as hard as you are fighting to keep it,” Brooks said in his speech. “Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long, Nick Foles, Carson Wentz are all role models to be emulated, not for their athletic prowess and the financial wealth it brings, but rather for their altruism, for their caring and compassion for the oppressed and those less fortunate among us. These are all life lessons. Working hard and standing together, backing up your colleagues in spite of the competition for the same job or the spotlight, team unity coupled with the quest for excellence and success in whatever path you chose. It all pays off — with love and honor, perseverance, and unity.”

Ranking all 12 receivers on the Philadelphia Eagles roster - PennLive

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Gibson struggled with drops in training camp and the preseason last year. The Eagles kept him on the roster as a developmental project of sorts, and the team soon must evaluate how far Gibson has come. He has the speed and raw ability to challenge for playing time; it’s just that he hasn’t proven he can produce consistently.

Montgomery County bride loses Eagles’ Super Bowl bet - 6ABC

Months after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, people are still making good on those bets, including a Conshohocken Couple. Eagles’ fan Patrick Hanks surprised his wedding guests this weekend when he slipped out of his suit coat and into a Carson Wentz Jersey during the middle of the ceremony. In October, Patrick’s friend made a bet with the bride that if the team won the Super Bowl, the groom could wear a Wentz jersey at the wedding.

Cassius Marsh to Patriots fans: Sorry if you can’t handle the truth but that’s how I feel - PFT

“I just want to address all you Patriots fans who don’t like this new article. I’m sorry to hurt your feelings. Seems to be breaking your heart. But if you can’t handle the truth, stay off my page. Don’t read articles. That’s how I felt. That’s how I still feel and I’m grateful to be away from there, grateful to be where I’m at.”

No NFL expansion teams have ever come close to the Vegas Golden Knights’ ridiculous success - SB Nation

What the Vegas Golden Knights are doing to the NHL right now is nearly unprecedented in major sports. The brand new franchise, made up of the players other rosters couldn’t protect in last year’s expansion draft, has earned a bid in the Stanley Cup Final in its first season of existence after winning the Pacific Division. It’s only the second time in the modern era of the big four North American sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL) any expansion team has advanced to a league finals and the first time since 1968.

