Eagles eager to learn more about quarterback Nate Sudfeld - Inquirer

Nate Sudfeld, whom the Eagles signed to their practice squad last September after he was waived by the Washington Redskins, has generated behind-the-scenes intrigue throughout the Eagles organization. Teams are often careful not to overstate their optimism in an unproven player. Yet Sudfeld has been independently praised by owner Jeffrey Lurie, top executive Howie Roseman, and coach Doug Pederson this offseason – not to mention teammates. “We have one quarterback who should have been the MVP, one who was the Super Bowl MVP, and one who could potentially be an MVP,” wide receiver Mack Hollins said. That sounded like an extreme case of hyperbole, but Hollins was sticking with that claim because of what he saw from Sudfeld in practice last season.

Derek Barnett named to list of five NFL breakout candidates - BGN

Despite blistering production in college, Barnett had questions to answer in his transition to the NFL. There were noted concerns about his ability to transition speed-to-power, slow starts, lack of inside counters to combat vertical sets, and doubt if his “burst” was more a product of snap jumping. After all, Barnett was the most penalized defender in the NCAA for jumping offsides a multitude of times. While some questions remain concerning his game as a full-time starter, he’s in a fantastic situation in Philadelphia, one that keeps his legs fresh and his ears pinned back.

Eagles learning plenty about Nate Sudfeld in OTAs - NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sudfeld is still No. 2 on the depth chart behind Nick Foles while Wentz continues to rehab, but it’s a step up. There’s plenty of snaps to go around this time of year, plus he’s practicing with better talent on the second-team offense. The Eagles may choose to manage Foles’ workload as well, which would mean even more work for Sudfeld this spring. “I just show up and I do what they tell me to do,” Sudfeld said. “I don’t try to peek out how many reps I’m getting for the day. I know I need to come ready to play. “If you’re trying to read scripts, that’s not playing the game, because when you’re playing the game, you do what coach calls in the headset. I’m just coming to work excited to practice every day and work on my craft.”

Mailbag: If Sidney Jones is ‘all that,’ isn’t he better outside instead of in the slot? - PhillyVoice

Jones has a chance to be special, and he is the type of talent who has an unlimited ceiling. There may be a day where the Eagles just say to him, “You’re following OBJ everywhere today.” On that day, whenever / if ever that day comes, OBJ isn’t lining up neatly in the same spot on every down. He’s going to be moving all over the formation. I like the idea of teaching the slot to Jones. Corners use different techniques and leverages inside than they do outside, and the communication with their teammates is a little different. The Eagles are already loaded with outside corners, so why not arm Jones with as many diversified skills as possible?

Where Are They Now? DT Mike Patterson - PE.com

With the Eagles for eight (2005-12) of his 10 NFL seasons, Patterson spent the final two (2013-14) with the division-rival New York Giants. “Well, Giant fans are more mellow. I would say that,” he laughed. “I don’t think there’s any comparison to Philly fans. I think they’re just one of a kind. They bleed and die green. I didn’t feel that way with the Giant fans.”

Q&A with Joe Banner: Should Eagles have pulled the trigger on Nick Foles trade? - The Athletic

Well, I’m very skeptical because it doesn’t make sense to me. That doesn’t mean it’s not true because we see things happen that don’t make sense. First, from the Browns perspective, the 35th pick is extremely valuable. And they were trying to get a quarterback for one year. I can tell you with confidence that they were picking a quarterback at No. 1 no matter what so they were gonna trade the 35th pick in the draft for a quarterback for one year and paying that salary. Granted, they may get part of that back with a compensatory pick the next year. But I’m just very skeptical from that perspective. I also believe that the Eagles would have seriously thought about it, if not taken an offer that was that good, unless they’re a little bit more worried — which doesn’t mean anything major — but a little bit more worried about when exactly [Carson] Wentz will play. It doesn’t mean he won’t play the first game, but it may just mean it’s not quite as sure a thing as Wentz himself seems to be making it sound like.

Big prom night for Philly high school senior escorted by Eagles player - 6ABC

Anton Moore from Unity in the Community said, “To grant a special prom for a student that attends a school in our community in South Philadelphia. And there was one other surprise for Autumn, her escort, Eagles safety Tre Sullivan. A prom is a rite of passage for teens and the second year Eagle says he was glad to help make this one special for Autumn. ”I definitely want to help, and help a younger kid really enjoy their prom. It will stick with her forever. She really is enjoying it, you can tell,” said Sullivan.

Cowboys OTAs: Dak Prescott says he doesn’t really need a #1 WR - Blogging The Boys

[BLG Note: Just remember this headline when the excuses start.]

The Kickoff Isn’t Worth Saving, but the NFL Keeps Trying - The Ringer

Why is the league so set on preserving the most dangerous play in football? And will its latest rule changes make a difference?

Have the Patriots done enough this offseason to rectify their pass-rush from 2017? - PFF

The New England Patriots came a few plays short of a Super Bowl championship in 2017 but despite their playoff run, they finished the 2017 regular season as the league’s worst-graded pass-rushing unit. With the offseason dust settled an organized training activities kicking off across the league, we take a look at the Patriots pass-rushing unit from 2017, and whether they’ve done enough to rectify their woes from a season ago on the defensive front.

Revived Halo theme-song meme may owe its newfound life to the Philadelphia Eagles - Polygon

The Halo franchise feels like a relic of video games past thanks to Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recent dominance — except when it comes to memes. One of the most wholesome, enjoyable, nerdy memes that’s emerged in recent weeks is a throwback to Halo. Rather, a throwback to the game’s classic operatic theme music. Teenagers are gathering in high school bathrooms, often 20 or 30 at a time, to belt out the docile tones found within the score. Here’s an example with 80 teenage boys in one school bathroom.

NFL shows who and what it values with new anthem policy - The Undefeated

Rather than let things play out, the league created a new controversy, more animosity and negative headlines just to appease the wrong sensibilities

4 ways Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case was affected by the NFL’s new anthem policy - SB Nation

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid each filed collusion grievances against the NFL alleging that teams haven’t signed the pair of free agents due to their protests during the national anthem. To win the case, Kaepernick and Reid have to prove that NFL teams collectively blackballed the players. “If you’re asking me legally, collusion cases — to put it bluntly — they’re a bitch to prove,” New York University law professor Arthur R. Miller told SB Nation earlier in May. Even after an eventful week in the NFL that provided Kaepernick and Reid with more evidence in their favor, it’s still probably a long shot. But the NFL’s rollout of a new national anthem policy was a boon to their cases.

