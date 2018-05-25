Why the rest of the NFC East has no chance in 2018



The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles season was not a surprise to die-hard fans. In 2016, after watching Wentz dazzle and show greatness as a rookie, Eagles fans who truly understood the team knew that we were only a couple of WRs and a few pieces on defense away from being a real contender in 2017. That's why I hate reading articles by "experts" saying that "no one saw this Eagles team being a legitimate Super Bowl team in 2017".... BS. That being said, it's not too much of a bold prediction to say that the Eagles will once again, at the very least, win the NFC East in the 2018 season. But i'm saying it anyway, and here's why.

1) Washington Redskins. Of the Cowboys, Giants, and Redskins, I hate Washington the least. I actually feel sorry for them every season. Their fans don't deserve the incompetency of Dan Snyder, or the heartbreak of RGIII only having one good season, or the excitement of watching Jordan Reed be a monster only to be suffer an injury the following week. The one thing the Redskins had going for them was Kirk Cousins. Cousins is a solid, underappreciated mobile, accurate passer. The Redskins swapped him out for an OK, boring, safe, much older, Alex Smith. Smith has proved time and time again that he simply can't win on the big stage and that he is now, at best, a stopgap QB. But not only that, the Redskins had to give up one of their best defensive players, Kendall Fuller, in order to acquire Smith.In addition, the Redskins gave up on Terrell Pryor way too quickly. In 2016, Pryror was an absolute stud on a terrible Browns team. Pryor also was a decent QB on the Raiders. In other words, Pryor is a freak athlete and an exciting player. What the long-term plan is for the Redskins, I have no idea. The trade for Smith would indicate that they are in a "win now" mentality, but the supporting cast around them is depressing. The Redskins will finish 6-10 and would probably finish dead last in the NFC East, if not for the anemic and dysfunctional...

2) ...New York Giants: Jesus Mary and Joseph, what an absolute trainwrreck the Giants are. Taking Bakley at #2 was one of the most idiotic things I've ever seen. When you are bad enough to be given the #2 spot in the NFL draft, and you have an aging, slow, weak armed QB on your roster, you simply must take a QB and prepare for the future. I have no idea why the Giants are so intent on taking QBs in midrounds of the drafts, only to never let them see the light of day (Ryan Nassib, Davis Webb, and now this kid, Lolleta). Running backs are one of the few positoins where you can still get a powerhouse in the later rounds of the draft (or even, undrafted, a la Corey Clement!). Every "expert" already has Barkley making an immediate impact his rookie season, which I think is outrageous. These opinions about Barkley are almost certainly a reflection of how Zeke Elliot was able to be a rock star his first year. But the Cowboys had one of, if not the best OL in the league in 2016, coupled with a rookie QB who was mobile and opposing teams had very little tape on. With Barkley, he will be stuck behind a still porous O-line (despite the off season moves the Giants made), with a QB who falls down at the mere sight of pressure. Remember, analysts were also really high on Trent Richardson... and yikes.

The hiring of Pat Shurmur inspires very little hope that the Giants will be able to turn it around. I don't think they should've canned McAdoo. McAdoo took a bad Giants team and had them go 11-5 in 2016. McAdoo also had the balls to bench Eli in 2017.. only for the ownership to absolutely crumble to a whiny fan-base. Hiring the Cleveland Browns outcast to be your new head coach is silly, and Odell is going to have a field day on him.

Now there's no denying that Odell Beckham is a really good player, but he's also a really big baby, playing in a contract year for a really large amount of money. I can't help but think back to 2011 when Desean Jackson was in his contract year and the complete lack of effort he put out on the field at times because he didn't want to risk injury (and I really don't blame him at all for that). As soon as Odell inevitably gives up mentally, the Giants will continue to be a low scoring, boring, team. And the great thing is, Giants fans will still want Eli to be their starter over any other promising young player haha. This will be the season Eli is injured, or benched for good. Mark my words. The only real "threat" to this Eagles are the...

3) Dallas Cowboys: But jk, they aren't a threat at all. Dak Prescott seems like a cool dude. I'd root for him if he weren't in the NFC East. He had big shoes to fill in 2016 and he did so admirably. However in 2017, Prescott proved that he can't put the team on his shoulders. He will probably turn out to be a very fine, decent QB. Jason Garrett has proven that he is Jerry Jones' puppet. Jerry Jones is old and senile. Jason Witten retired. Dez Bryant was released for some reason. Zeke Elliot is one dick pic away from being suspended for the entire season. Mary kate and Ashley Olson's little sister, Cole Beasley, made a rap album, They didn't take a WR until the 3rd round. The Defense crumbles as soon as Sean Lee inevitably gets injured. This could be a really tumultuous season for the Cowboys.

So there you have it.. The NFC East may be turning into the AFC East, in that there is one dominant powerhouse (eagles=patriots) playing in a division with three absolutely disastrous teams.

Now lets go create a dynasty.