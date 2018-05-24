NFC East OTA News Round-Up

As we inch closer to the 2018 NFL season, Organized Team Activities may not quench your thirst for football, but they do give us insight into other teams around the league. With that in mind, I dug around the other three NFC East teams to see what kind of shenanigans they’re up to.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

- Orlando Scandrick has been working outside opposite of Josh Norman with Quinton Dunbar getting plenty of first team nickel reps. The Redskins have 430 nickel snaps to replace from last year after they packaged him in a deal to bring in quarterback Alex Smith. Dunbar only manned the inside on 17 snaps last year and it’s still possible for Scandrick to ultimately play at nickel. Last year Scandrick covered the slot on 194 snaps for the Dallas Cowboys, allowing a 104.4 QB Rating when targeted in those snaps.

“New running back Derrius Guice didn’t get a chance to show off all his moves, since these are non-contact practices, but he earned an endorsement from Jay Gruden for his ability to pick up the playbook quickly, and Guice stayed around longer than just about every other player signing autographs for fans after the workout.” – Michael Phillips, Richmond Times-Dispatch

- There are also reports that Guice was first in line to do every drill. On Monday, Guice paid for 50 fans to see the new Avengers movie, paid for their food, took photographs with fans and signed autographs. For all the vague rumors about Guice’s “character concerns”, he’s certainly off on the right foot in Washington.

- Offensive tackle Trent Williams was not at practice as he is still rehabbing his knee after surgery in late Decemeber. The injury will likely keep him out until July.

NEW YORK GIANTS

- Damon Harrison was not present for OTAs, it’s unclear why as there has been no reported rift between “Snacks” and the team nor any reported contract gripes. Landon Collins was not practicing due to a second surgery for his broken forearm after the bone did not heal correctly.

- Saquon Barkley has been working on one-handed catches during practice, not unlike Odell Beckham Jr., so prepare yourself for that pre-game drool-fest when the season starts.

“In his first practice as no longer the least experienced quarterback on the Giants roster, second-year pro Davis Webb showed good arm strength on several throws to different parts of the field and on varied route concepts. A deep throw down the sideline to Roger Lewis was particularly impressive. In fact, not only did he look a full year ahead of rookie Kyle Lauletta, he had a sharper practice working with the backups than Eli Manning did with the starters.” - Ryan Dunleavy, NJ Advance Media

- Rookie guard Will Hernandez mixed things up with linebacker BJ Goodson. Nate Solder stepped in to help break up the confrontation. This is something I imagine will become a trend for Hernandez, who has a knack for getting under defenders’ skin.

DALLAS COWBOYS

- Guard Zack Martin has not shown up for OTAs yet but word is that should be rectified soon once he gets his new, reportedly massive contract.

A source said the Cowboys have been working on a long-term deal with Pro Bowl RG Zack Martin and the sides are not far apart on a deal that will pay him "a ton of money." @BlueStarBlog @NBCDFWSports @NBCDFW — Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_Journalist) May 23, 2018

- Wide receiver Terrence Williams has not practiced with the team yet as he rehabs from a broken foot and possibly some other things after his arrest for public intoxication over the week. David Irving is working himself into shape according to head coach Jason Garrett and did not practice with the team. He may want to get on that.

#Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith tells me he started incorporating yoga this January into his routine. When he started putting football work in February he realized he didn't need his brace. Tells me he feels great. Didn't use it yesterday or today at OTAs — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 23, 2018

- The Cowboys are working several wide receivers out with the first team, with reports indicating up to seven receivers got first string reps. That’s fine with Dak Prescott, who made sure to point out he’s perfectly okay spreading the ball around and not being beholden to any one receiver. Take that for what you will.