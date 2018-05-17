Confirmed: Jason Garrett does no coaching (All or Nothing)

We all knew Jason Garrett claps a lot. We all knew the Cowboys forget to make halftime adjustments. We now know why: he can't coach. He says a lot of cliches and talks in generalities. Throughout the series, he literally never added something of substance in a meeting with the coaches or the team.

Some other observations:

Zeke is absolutely dead in the eyes. Maybe it was just the stress of his (deserved) legal struggle, but maybe he just has nothing going on behind those lids.

Sean Lee is the best coach on the team. In fact, it seems that he leads the linebacker meetings. Not a good sign for the Colts, who promoted his coach to DC this year.

The random football lessons from videos that had nothing to do with football were cool... the first time. Maybe they didn't get better last year because they didn't learn anything.

I would not want Dez Bryant in my locker room/positional meetings. However, I think Dak Prescott deserves the blame for Dez's dip in performance and I wouldn't have said that before the series. Dez and Romo talk about spending hours working on fades regularly. Dak and Dez never got that route down (Dez's best route and biggest impact on the game) because Dak seems uninterested in developing chemistry with his most dynamic weapon.

DeMarcus Lawrence is a beast. I thought it was fluky that he had such impressive production but he can play.

I was a little worried that I would hate the Cowboys less after watching the series, but I can proudly say that I loved every moment of their season falling apart. It was wonderful.

What's your take?