Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles’ salary cap highlights biggest assets - NBC Sports Philadelphia

The strength of the Super Bowl champion Eagles is their two lines, and their salary cap certainly reflects that. The Eagles in 2018 project to spend more on the offensive and defensive line than every other position combined and far more than any other NFL team. Thirteen of the Eagles’ 23 highest-paid players this coming year — in terms of cap allocations — are linemen. Of the other 10, three are wide receivers, two are quarterbacks, two are safeties, two are linebackers and one is a tight end. According to the website Spotrac, the Eagles rank fourth among all NFL teams in projected 2018 salary cap dollars for both the defensive line ($49.7 million) and the offensive line ($42.6 million).

Which bargain bin free agents do you want the Eagles to sign? - BGN

Looking at a few free agent options for the Eagles - Who do you want the Eagles to sign at this point? Is there anyone out there that interests you?

Here are all of new Eagles WR Mike Wallace’s targets in 2017, with analysis - PhillyVoice

In 2017, Torrey Smith saw an average cushion from opposing defensive backs of 7.4 yards. That was the biggest average cushion in the NFL, according to the NFL’s NextGen stats. Oftentimes if an opposing defense doesn’t respect a player’s ability to beat them over the top, they will play a lot of press against them. Conversely, if you’re a deep threat, but ineffective running shorter routes underneath, you’ll face your share of off coverage. Opposing defenses respected Smith’s speed, and dared him to beat them on shorter routes. Wallace’s short-to-intermediate skills are better than Smith’s. Opposing defenses will not be able to play as far off against him as they did with Smith, which is significant in explaining why Wallace is a better deep threat.

Misc Eagles Draft Talk - Iggles Blitz

Is Kalen Ballage worth Duce Staley’s time and effort? He caught 82 passes in his career. He is a good KOR. So what’s not to love? Ballage ran for 1,984 yards and 27 TDs in four years. Part of that is being on a dysfunctional Arizona State team, but part of that is on Ballage. Staley went to ASU to work him out on Pro Day. I’m sure Duce wanted to get a feel for whether Ballage is talented, but soft or a guy who had a so-so college career, but who can become a monster in the pros. Some guys blossom in the NFL. Ballage has that kind of talent. You just don’t want to waste a pick on him if you don’t think he will embrace pro football and work his butt off. Staley got the most out of an odd backfield last year. Ballage has more natural talent than any of the 2017 Eagles RBs. If Duce thinks he can get Ballage to play to his potential, he would be a major steal in the 4th round.

Are Eagles still the team to beat in NFC East? - ESPN

A top-shelf defensive line may have gotten even better with the additions of defensive end Michael Bennett and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, though Bennett’s legal matter clouds his situation. Assuming both players are available and healthy, they can provide an upgrade over Beau Allen and Vinny Curry, both now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles seem to have improved at receiver as well by replacing Torrey Smith with burner Mike Wallace, who has better overall numbers in recent years and is cheaper.

4 successful trends in Philadelphia Eagles’ roster-building decisions under Howie Roseman - PennLive

Another hallmark of Roseman’s time atop the Eagles’ personnel department has been his willingness to pull off significant trades. More specifically, the Eagles over the past year have benefitted from dealing draft-pick compensation in exchange for proven commodities. Think back to the Super Bowl roster: Jay Ajayi was the Eagles’ leading rusher during the postseason, and they acquired him in October for a fourth-round pick. Tim Jernigan started on the defensive line after Philly scooped him up from the Ravens for a third-round pick swap. And cornerback Ronald Darby landed with the Birds after the Eagles traded a third-round selection and wide receiver Jordan Matthews to Buffalo. That’s three significant Super Bowl contributors the Eagles added without having to deal a first- or second-rounder.

Meet The Prospect: Justin Reid - PE.com

Safety Justin Reid’s versatility will serve him well at the next level, and Fran Duffy explains exactly why in today’s edition of Meet The Prospect.

Kendra Wilkinson Confirms Split From Husband Hank Baskett in Emotional Video - TMZ

Hank was allegedly involved in a 2014 affair with a transgender model while Kendra was 8 months pregnant. Word is ... the scandal dogged their relationship until the end.

Dynasty dart throws: Quarterbacks - PFF

Foles was fantastic during this final two-game stretch and could quite conceivably start the season for Philadelphia for a few games. This short window of playing time combined with Foles’ history makes him arguably a great buy. His lack of interest on the open market likely suppressed his value over the past few weeks, but we’ve seen what he’s capable of when given an opportunity and in the right setting. Now’s a great time to approach the owner of Foles in your leagues and attain him at a relative discount.

Futures: Sam Darnold - Football Outsiders

He’s not a finished product and he has some clear flaws, but the USC quarterback might be the most tantalizing prospect in this year’s draft class. Guest columnist Seth Galina explains.

Draft series: Watching film with Washington WR prospect Dante Pettis - The Athletic

Watching Pettis on film, I could tell he had an advanced feel for the game, which is why I wanted to talk to him. After talking to him, he confirmed his high football IQ. He had a huge route tree at Washington and learned all the routes for outside receivers and slot receivers. He said he had to learn over 30 routes, and each route had different adjustments. Despite the narrative, he has athleticism to go with his mind. He had 24 career receiving touchdowns, and a number of them were explosive plays. He was also Washington’s punt returner and had nine career punt return touchdowns. His understanding of timing and his ability to run sharp routes could make him a fit in an offense with West Coast principles such as the Eagles, 49ers or Raiders. He may not get as much freedom as he did at Washington to adjust his routes, but the aptitude he displayed there means that he has the potential to be a very good option route runner.

Arizona Cardinals made contract offer to Jordan Matthews per report - Revenge Of The Birds

The Cardinals need wide receiver help and made an offer to the top one left in free agency.

Patriots host wide receiver Jordan Matthews, tight end Troy Niklas - Pats Pulpit

Jordan Matthews entered the NFL in 2014, when he was a second-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. After three seasons with the team, during which he averaged 75 catches, 891 receiving yards and six touchdowns per year, the 6’3 wide receiver was traded to the Buffalo Bills. In Buffalo, however, Matthews failed to find the same success he had had with the Eagles: Due to injuries, he appeared in only 10 games and finished the season with 25 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown – all career-lows for the 25-year old, who works primarily out of the slot.

POLL: Should the Giants trade Odell Beckham or keep him? - Big Blue View

[BLG Note: Interesting poll results here.]

Getting healthier, the Redskins will be getting better in 2018 - Hogs Haven

If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. A lot of critics of the Redskins franchise say that the team hasn’t gotten better this off season, or at least, not better enough to compete in the division that holds the defending super bowl champs. Those critics say that the Redskins have stood still on the roster and haven’t been active enough in free agency. They use the argument that ‘if you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse’. They suggest that, somehow, the Eagles, who have lost 16 players from their super bowl squad, have improved. They point to 16 games of Zeke Elliott as being better than 10 games of Zeke Elliott. They point to the injuries that the Giants dealt with last season. They say that the Redskins are falling behind. I disagree.

The worst NFL draft takes of 2018 so far - SB Nation

t doesn’t matter which draft analysts try to tell you otherwise. The idea that Lamar Jackson should convert to wide receiver is far and away the worst take so far about the 2018 NFL Draft. But it’s far from the only bad one floating around. It happens every year. Draft analysts — or, especially, Jon Gruden (he really liked Brandon Weeden. BRANDON. WEEDEN.) — throw out some predictions that are infuriatingly terrible. Then people throw it in their face year after year because the internet never forgets.

Villanova wins the National Championship with 79-62 win over Michigan - VU Hoops

We’re in the Golden Age of Villanova Hoops. It’s true. I never thought I’d see this from my school. From Jay Wright. From this program. It’s pinch-me territory to this day. Soak it in, enjoy it. There are no guarantees next year, or in life. Live it up, ‘Nova Nation!

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Radio Facebook: Click here to like our page

BGN Radio Patreon: Support the show!

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton