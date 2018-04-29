Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Eagles-Browns Carson Wentz trade is finally complete - PhillyVoice

The Browns then took those draft picks acquired from the Eagles, and made a slew of trades resulting in even more picks, almost like tree growing branches. On Saturday afternoon, the Browns finally used all their picks stemming from the Wentz trade on players.

Closer look at why the Eagles passed twice on Derrius Guice - BGN

One of the biggest mysteries of the 2018 NFL Draft is why Derrius Guice fell so much further than he was expected to be selected. The LSU star didn’t hear his name called until the Washington Redskins picked him No. 59 overall, when five running backs had already gone off the board. So, what gives? And why did the Philadelphia Eagles pass on a prospect — not once, but twice — whom they showed so much interest in? Let’s examine.

Draft Wrap - Iggles Blitz

7th Round – OL Jordan Mailata – You can argue that he’s a freak or a project. Or a freaky project. Mailata is 6-8, 346. He has 35.5-inch arms and ran 5.12 at his Pro Day. Eagles coaches went to meet with him and work him out. They later brought him to Philly for a visit. Mailata has a freakish combination of size and athleticism. He is completely raw and will need time to develop, but has tremendous potential. He fits the old George Young “planet theory”. There aren’t many guys like him on the planet, so you go get him.

Meet the FCS prospect who became the NFL draft’s top TE - ESPN

“I just kept telling Coach Stieg, ‘This kid stands out,’” Larson said. Finally, Stiegelmeier relented. He offered Goedert a chance to walk on, and redshirt, as a tight end. Life can turn on the chance of a random gift. Goedert wouldn’t have made it to South Dakota State without Larson’s repeated intervention. And if Goedert hadn’t made it to South Dakota State, albeit an FCS school, he would never have stuck the one-handed catch that catapulted him into the national consciousness. He wouldn’t have competed against FBS opponents such as Kansas and TCU. And, without a doubt, he would never, ever have become a projected first-round pick.

Draft Class Much More Than A Fab Five - PE.com

If you don’t look more closely, you’d think the Eagles had just five selections in the 2018 draft. Ahhhhh, but that’s not exactly the way to view it, because if you look harrrrdddderrrrr, you would see the yield from a very productive draft in ’18 that helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in ’17. Huh? Yeah, read on …

Eagles passed on running backs in NFL draft again, but get to keep Darren Sproles - Inquirer

Still, for the second year in a row the Eagles didn’t take a running back in the first three rounds of what many evaluators have called historically deep drafts at the position. It didn’t hurt them last year as Roseman and his staff pieced together a strong group post-draft, and it might not hinder them again this year, but the Eagles had chances to get several possible impact tailbacks. Unlike last year, however, they didn’t have as much ammunition. The Eagles had just six picks entering the draft, and after expending a fifth in the trade up for tight end Dallas Goedert in the second round, they had only five. But as Roseman pointed out, the Eagles lost a fourth-rounder last October when they dealt for running back Jay Ajayi at the deadline, and by trading out of the first round they created enough salary-cap space to bring the 34-year-old Sproles back. The running back room, which lost leading rusher LeGarrette Blount in free agency, may not be younger, but Ajayi, Sproles, and Corey Clement give the Eagles a formidable rotation at the top. Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey round out the returning group.

The Josh Sweat Miracle: From Leg ‘Snapped in Half’ to Fastest DE in the Draft - B/R

He lay on a hospital bed in the emergency room in September 2014, looking down at his mangled leg, and was told his career was all but finished. One freak injury had rendered Josh Sweat a never-was. An urban legend for those in Chesapeake, Virginia—nothing more. He remembers hearing his doctor’s message loud and clear and...come again? ”He’s like, ‘Hey, man, you’re probably not going to play football again. I’m 98 percent sure. And we’re probably going to have to remove the bottom of your leg.’ And that’s how he left it,” Sweat remembers. “He said it was likely with the dislocation, especially at that angle—because the artery runs around the back.”

Eagles happy to take defensive end Josh Sweat despite injury history - NBC Sports Philadelphia

“Some people don’t know that if I damaged the arteries then I could have lost the bottom of my leg,” Sweat said in 2016 about the injury. “My leg was dislocated. It wasn’t like a torn ACL. It was bent at a 45-degree angle.” The Eagles had Sweat rated much higher than where they got him. And while Roseman and personnel head Joe Douglas said they couldn’t speak for the other 31 teams, it sure seems like this injury four years ago played a big role in where he was drafted. “Yeah, I think so without a doubt,” Sweat said. “That’s why I didn’t get selected until the fourth round. … I think that’s the biggest [reason] why I fell.”

The 2018 NFL Draft Awards - The Ringer

It’s been a long three days: A bevy of trades have gone down, 256 picks have come and gone, and the action-packed 2018 NFL draft is in the books. Now it’s time to take stock of what the hell just happened—who won, who lost, and which picks left us collectively scratching our heads. In an effort to make sense of it all, I’ve compiled a list of awards to celebrate the good, bad, and deeply weird from what transpired in Dallas. Let’s dive right in.

19 NFL undrafted free agents you can get excited about in 2018 - SB Nation

Eagles: Josh Adams, Notre Dame RB. Adams ran for nearly 7 yards per carry last year. He had things pretty good, running behind an offensive line that included first-round guard Quenton Nelson and first-round tackle Mike McGlinchey. But he’s a powerful runner who could absolutely turn out better than a lot of the running backs who went in the middle and late rounds.

