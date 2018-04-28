 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eagles Draft Picks: Josh Sweat is a “massive steal” for Philadelphia

What they’re saying about Philly’s new pass rusher.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NCAA Football: Delaware State at Florida State Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles added a new pass rusher to their defense on Saturday afternoon by selecting Florida State defensive end Josh Sweat. It’s an interesting pick for the Birds given his upside.

We’ll have more in-depth analysis on Sweat here at Bleeding Green Nation. For now, here are some instant reactions to the pick.

First Mike Mayock said Avonte Maddox would be a first round pick if he was taller. Now he’s saying Sweat would be a first round pick if he didn’t have a knee injury. I’d say Mayock likes the Eagles’ draft so far.

...

Bonus reaction from a Giants fan

...

Double bonus reaction from the one and only Danta Klaus

