The Philadelphia Eagles added a new pass rusher to their defense on Saturday afternoon by selecting Florida State defensive end Josh Sweat. It’s an interesting pick for the Birds given his upside.

We’ll have more in-depth analysis on Sweat here at Bleeding Green Nation. For now, here are some instant reactions to the pick.

Mel Kiper Jr on Josh Sweat: "Without the knee injury, he's a first round pick. Howie Roseman knows this league better than anybody." — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 28, 2018

First Mike Mayock said Avonte Maddox would be a first round pick if he was taller. Now he’s saying Sweat would be a first round pick if he didn’t have a knee injury. I’d say Mayock likes the Eagles’ draft so far.

#Eagles fans, I think Josh Sweat is a first round talent if he's healthy (which he as been for years now). He's gonna be a massive stealhttps://t.co/f7HpLM9M5A — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 28, 2018

So the Eagles turned Sam Bradford into Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat. Masterstroke by Howie Roseman. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 28, 2018

With 130, the Eagles select JOSH SWEAT, EDGE, FSU



OH HECK YEAH — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 28, 2018

Long, athletic, and a dynamic pass rusher... medicals dropped him so you're concerned there, but off tape/testing he landed as the 35th player on my board. https://t.co/GXa7UltbjD — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) April 28, 2018

Absolutely love what the Eagles did here. Josh Sweat is a potentially difference making edge player. Some injury concerns with his knee, but surprised he goes day three. Great pick — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 28, 2018

DE Josh Sweat is a good pick. Athletic edge rusher who fell due to some knee concerns. Eagles went to his Pro Day and worked him out. Tons of potential. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 28, 2018

Eagles are good at this — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 28, 2018

2 things.



1. Derwin James is a very adept blitzer and a crazy athlete.



2. Josh Sweat is going to get a lot of NFL sacks in this same manner pic.twitter.com/t0OzVAlC9m — John Owning (@JohnOwning) February 1, 2018

The Eagles with a nice value selection. They land Josh Sweat from Florida State, who was the 105th ranked player on our big board pic.twitter.com/rd1QBl9Msi — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 28, 2018

I would've been happy with Josh Sweat two rounds ago. He's such a talented athlete, he's going to BLOW UP under Jim Schwartz. — Kyle (@IgglesNest) April 28, 2018

Roseman said medical staff cleared Josh Sweat, Eagles feel like he can get consistent pressure. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 28, 2018

Douglas talks “first-step takeoff” with Sweat, who was one of the top Hs prospects in the country before the injury that nearly cost him part of his leg. (Played without issue at Fla. State but wasn’t the level player he’d seemed to be before). Implication is he is getting there — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) April 28, 2018

New #Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat on the knee he injured in 2014: “Everything is fine.”



Said he thinks he’s more explosive now than he was in high school before the injury. — Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) April 28, 2018

Josh Sweat is excited aboyt getting away from 4-tech and into some wide-9 for Jim Schwartz and the #FlyEaglesFly — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) April 28, 2018

...

Bonus reaction from a Giants fan

I. HATE. THE. EAGLES. — Saquon Fan Account (@KSIXI) April 28, 2018

...

Double bonus reaction from the one and only Danta Klaus