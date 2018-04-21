Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Tom Brady didn’t shake Nick Foles’ hand after Super Bowl LII but the New England Patriots quarterback did congratulate Foles on his new contract via Instagram. See the clapping emojis below. (Of course, that was probably Brady’s social media person, and not himself typing that.)

Look at Tom lol pic.twitter.com/xrsvEsyCSL — Hassan Whiteside Hater account (@Jaredd410) April 20, 2018

How many games will the Eagles win in 2018? - BGN

The newest edition of BGN Radio is here! (Episode #311). In this episode, we talk the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2018 schedule, taking the podcast on the road (!), Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas, Daryl Worley, David Akers, and much more!

Howie Roseman & Joe Douglas Pre-Draft Press Conference - BGN Radio

Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas sat down with the Philly media to go over Worley’s release, what they potentially missed out on in last year’s draft, the approach on signing UDFAs might be a little tougher now and what their process is going into the 2018 NFL Draft.

Eagles will have a tough sell to undrafted free agent rookies in 2018 - PhillyVoice

Personnel head Joe Douglas thinks that landing priority undrafted free agents will be more challenging for the Eagles than it has been in the past. ”You would think that because we’re coming off a Super Bowl and we don’t have a second- or third-round pick that it would be a lot easier (to land free agents) after the draft, but in my experience, coming off a Super Bowl, it’s sometimes harder to get guys to commit to your roster because agents and players have a perceived notion that it’s going to be that much tougher to make the team,” Douglas explained. ”That’s going to be a challenge for us, and we know it, and we’re going to attack it. I think our guys are going to do a great job of recruiting these guys that slip through the cracks like they did last year, but it is going to be a challenge.”

Extra Coin for Nicky Franchise - Iggles Blitz

As for the mutual option for 2019, it would be shocking for Foles to remain an Eagle. Some team will take a chance on him and Foles wants one more chance to show what he can do. Still, you never know what will happen so it can’t hurt to have the option in there. Last year Foles played very little in the offseason and looked awful when he did play. This year Wentz will miss the offseason and Foles will have a chance to work on his game all spring and summer. That should help him to be at his best if he is called upon to play this year.

Philadelphia Eagles 2018 NFL Draft Primer - NDT Scouting

The Eagles have a good roster. A great roster. Even for a post-Super Bowl roster, they didn’t bleed much talent and look poised to go deep into the playoffs in 2018. As a result, they have the freedom to take any elite talent that falls in their lap (see: interest in Derrius Guice). They also can address the pressing needs evident in their 3-year outlook, and the biggest one therein is offensive tackle. Jason Peters is attempting to return from an ACL/MCL tear at the ripe age of 36, and while his success at the position in the twilight of his career impresses, it’s time to finalize the plan for his retirement. But Big V isn’t the athlete in space Philadelphia needs to continue their dominance in the trenches–and even then, there’s no one behind him at all. Remember, a 2-year suspension hangs over Lane Johnson the next time he’s hit with a PED violation, which only accentuates the need.

Ranking the top 100 NFL draft prospects - ESPN

10. Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida, 5-10⅛, 189 (4.53). He was suspended for two games at North Carolina because of a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a fight in 2015. Hughes is good in and out of coverage and has the ability to redirect receivers at the line of scrimmage. He also returned punts and kickoffs this past season, with a punt return for a touchdown and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Meet The Prospect: Poona Ford - PE.com

Defensive tackle Poona Ford is one of the most underrated players in this year’s NFL Draft, and Fran Duffy explains why the Texas star can make an impact at the next level.

2012 NFL Draft: Six Years Later - Football Outsiders

Best value: Russell Wilson, really, but two other players are worth noting. Arizona’s Nick Foles also went in the third round, 88th overall to Philadelphia. He had one great season under Chip Kelly and of course was the winning quarterback in the most recent Super Bowl.

NFL draft: Ranking the top 10 team hauls of the past 25 years - NFL.com

2012 Philadelphia Eagles: DT Fletcher Cox, LB Mychal Kendricks, DE Vinny Curry, QB Nick Foles, DB Brandon Boykin, OL Dennis Kelly.

The Way Everybody Measures NFL Schedule Strength? It’s Wrong. - FiveThirtyEight

In a league where about half the teams that make the playoffs in any given year miss them the following season (a whopping eight 2016 playoff teams missed the cut in 2017), assuming every team’s record will remain the same never really made any sense. But there is a stat that does correlate with upcoming-season wins: Pythagorean wins, based on points scored and points allowed rather than win-loss record. Developed for baseball by Bill James and modified for other sports by current Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey, this equation is where Pro-Football-Reference.com’s “expected wins” number comes from. In a 2007 blog post, Drinen found that this stat significantly correlates with next-season wins. If we compare actual wins to expected wins for 2017, we see which teams are most likely to improve in 2018 and which are most likely to regress.

Jon Gruden? Now Here’s a Guy Who’s Ready To Get Back on a Football Field - Sports Illustrated

The revived Raiders coach exudes exuberance as his team’s first practices near. Here are five things Gruden shared in a wide-ranging conversatio. Other sections include: draft buzz galore, like why Saquon Barkley might slip; the drama surrounding Tom Brady; why Case Keenum’s at ease in Denver; and more.

2018 NFC East Draft Preview: Philadelphia Eagles — can the rich get richer? - Big Blue View

Roster weaknesses: There’s not a whole lot to dive into here. You could say running back, but the Eagles thrived using a committee throughout the season and the Super Bowl was won with a huge impact from undrafted free agent Corey Clement. They’ll also get a full year of midseason trade acquisition Jay Ajayi. However, LeGarrette Blount did leave for the Detroit Lions, so there is still additional room in the committee. Cornerback could also be an issue for the team. Robinson is the free agent loss that will hurt the most. Philadelphia will be hoping for big contributions from a lot of young players — Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, and 2017 second-round pick Sidney Jones, who appeared in just one game last season due to injury. Depth at tight end behind Zach Ertz could be an issue considering the Eagles ran the eighth-most plays with at least two tight ends on the field in 2017.

The 2018 NFL Draft All-Name Team, led by Equanimeous Tristan Imhotep J. St. Brown and Dee Liner - SB Nation

Team captain, head coach, owner, mayor, and WR: Equanimeous Tristan Imhotep J. St. Brown, Notre Dame. Equanimous’ brothers are named Osiris Adrian Amen-Ra J. St. Brown and Amon-Ra Julian Heru J. St. Brown. They are also wide receivers.

