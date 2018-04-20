Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

USA TODAY Sports NFL agent poll: Redskins, Bruce Allen get low marks on preparedness, trust - USA TODAY

The Philadelphia Eagles were named the second best team when it comes to being prepared for contract negotiations. Meanwhile, Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen was named the least trust-worthy decision-maker in the entire NFL.

Reading the NFL Draft Tea Leaves: Three rumors with impact on the Eagles - BGN

We are officially a week away from the 2018 NFL Draft. This, of course, means the intensity in which rumors and conflicting reports get spilled is only going to increase as we slog through these 7 days. Within that wave of news, fake news, conjecture, and so on, I came across a few nuggets that had implications for not only the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, but also for a divisional rival with a franchise altering decision to make.

The Kist & Solak Show Ep. 27: Chatting with Dane Brugler - BGN Radio

Michael Kist & Benjamin Solak are joined by Dane Brugler of NFLDraftScout to talk about top targets on all 3 days of the 2018 NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles!

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Specialists - PhillyVoice

So, could the Eagles address any of the specialist positions in the draft? There’s a punter in the 2018 NFL Draft who some believe could become the best in the NFL in Texas’ Michael Dickson. Some are projecting him to go as high as the third round. While I value special teams more than most, the Eagles only have six picks and they go for it on fourth down more than any other team in the NFL. I can’t wrap my head around taking a punter that high (or even in the fourth round, for that matter). One punter I could see the Eagles having interest in is Joseph Davidson, a 6-foot-7, 232-pound punter from Bowling Green. Why? He’s a left-footed punter. While left-footed punters were probably more of a “Chip Kelly thing” than a “Dave Fipp thing,” it’s perhaps not the worst idea to have both a righty and a lefty in camp to allow the returners (some of whom might be rookies) to get their share of reps fielding punts from both.

It’s Schedule Time - Iggles Blitz

You can argue the Eagles only have 6 true road games. Playing the Jags in London could be a mixed affair or Eagles fans could take over that stadium. The game in Los Angeles could be another Eagles lovefest unless Rams fans finally get fired up and take back their stadium.

This Is A Power-Packed, Star-Studded Schedule! - PE.com

The 2018 Eagles schedule is everything you thought it would be – with the usual twists and what-the-??? moments thrown in. There is star power throughout, the prime-time spotlight five times, and a kicker in December that is, whew, a gauntlet to imagine. One of the league’s most featured teams has an up-and-down-and-all-around challenge at each turn. Let’s take a look ...

2018 Free Agency Cost-Benefit Analysis - Football Outsiders

One thing I am sure of, however, is that the Mike Wallace deal looks great for Philadelphia. They’ve basically managed to upgrade from Torrey Smith while paying less for the privilege. Yes, Wallace’s age is a concern, but it’s a one-year deal and the Eagles are in win-now mode. Wallace should be a nice fit as Philadelphia’s deep threat.

All 32 NFL team’s draft needs - PFF

Despite losing some key pieces of the Super Bowl team from 2017, this Philadelphia roster is actually still in remarkably good shape, especially if some of their young players take a step forward in development. They could stand to upgrade at receiver, but that upgrade could easily come from Mack Hollins in year two. Hollins flashed talent as a rookie, but never quite stepped up consistently. At guard, they could upgrade on Stefen Wisniewski, who himself solidified the position in 2017 by saving the team from Isaac Seumalo and Chance Warmack. Wisniewski allowed just one sack and was a solid run-blocker, but he is an average player and wouldn’t keep a star out of the line up. Another position they might look at finding a successor for Jason Peters at left tackle.

9 potential Philadelphia Eagles draft targets at No. 32: Fit, scouting reports and more - PennLive

Why he’s a fit with the Eagles: A Philadelphia native, D.J. Moore earned Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors last year despite Maryland’s injuries at quarterback. He showed athleticism making plays after the catch and also had success on deep balls. In the NFL, Moore could play either in the slot or on the outside and would make for a enticing playmaker to pair with Carson Wentz. Plus, he could give the Eagles a boost in the return game.

Winners, losers of the 2018 NFL schedule - ESPN

I’ve pilloried the NFL’s London schedule from time to time, so it’s only fair to note that the 2018 version might be the best the league has sent across the pond. It includes the Super Bowl champion for the first time; the Eagles will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. The Seahawks will play the Raiders in Week 6, and the Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. All six of those teams could reasonably be considered 2018 playoff contenders. They also, as you might have noticed, will play in three consecutive weeks -- creating an intense time period for the NFL’s increasingly rabid UK fans.

The Highlights of the NFL’s 2018 Schedule - The Ringer

September 6: NFL Kickoff — Falcons at Eagles. This is an ideal kickoff game. It’s between two good teams who met in the playoffs, but the NFL isn’t burning a marquee matchup—like the Vikings-Eagles NFC championship game rematch that’s slated for Week 5—on a night when everyone is excited for the return of football regardless of the teams playing. I want to watch a good game on opening night, but the only story line I care about for that game is this: Football is back!

Ten teams get five prime-time games, including the 49ers - PFT

If it’s not a QB it has to be Saquon Barkley. Right? NFL schedule-makers apparently were impressed with Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers, who won their final five games of last season, will play five times in prime time. The 49ers join the Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Patriots, Saints, Eagles, Steelers and Seahawks with five prime-time games, according to NFL Research.

Giants takeaways from Dave Gettleman’s pre-NFL Draft media availability - Big Blue View

The Penn State running back is so talented he is “one of those guys my mother could have scouted,” said Gettleman. Does he agree Barkley is a “generational” player? “He’s a tremendous talent, I’m not gonna lie. He’s a tremendous talent.” Gettleman said “the devaluing of a running back is really a myth. You have a great running back he immediately makes your quarterback better, your offensive line better and your passing game better.”

Why NFL teams still can’t live without a long snapper - SB Nation

How football’s ultimate one-trick ponies have kept a foothold in a league that demands versatility now more than ever.

