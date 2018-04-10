PE2011's FINAL Eagles 2018 mock draft







Round 1: DB Justin Reid / Stanford 6'1 205

For the record, I like Ronnie Harrison more then I do Reid but Reid fits more of what the Eagles value. Reid can play safety, corner and slot. That versatility is what the Eagles value, he's a Malcolm Jenkins 2.0. Reid can play the ball super well and is aggressive at the line. I figure the the Eagles would throw him in the slot right away, filling and potentially upgrading the hole that PRob left. Justin Reid is the new up and coming type of defender who can do it all.

Round 4 - RB Royce Freeman / Oregon 5'11 235

Royce should be there when we pick in the 4th. I originally had Kalen Ballage slotted here, but I think his stock is and will continue to trend upwards. Freeman is a thickly built running back, who would replace that bruiser role in our backfield that Blount left. The amount of carries he got in college may scare some teams away, but as rotational piece he'll be killer. Freeman has killer vision and could step in as a 3rd down back right away, him and CC would be a really nice 1-2 punch for the next few years.

Round 4 - TE Durham Smythe / Notre Dame 6'5 260

Smythe is a physical tight end end who would fill in for Eagles great Brent Celek. Durham wasn't all that productive in college, only catching 28 balls. You can attribute that to the poorly orchestrated Notre Dame Offense though. During the Senior Bowl he showed that he can indeed catch pretty much everything that the quarterback throws his way. Smythe is a large human being, and a well versed blocker. He would be our immediate #2 TE.

Round 5 - LB Jack Cichy / 6'2 235

Cichy was lights out on the field, when he available. He missed 20 games in college due to serious injuries which is gonna drop his stock a bit. When he's out there though, you notice him. Cichy is a consistent, intelligent and highly instinctive linebacker that will be a valuable back up and potential starter down the road. He's able to be play inside and out, giving us depth across the board.

Round 6 - DL Kentavius Street / NC State 6'2 280

In his pre draft workouts, Street tore his ACL which is gonna drop his stock. Before then he was apart of the vicious D line that NC State had. He was a full time starter last year and compiled 38 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 3 PB's and 2 fumble recoveries. Street is able to play inside and out, and be super effective at both spots. He's a bit slow coming off the line, but his play strength is remarkable. I can see him gaining some weight and bumping inside full time down the road.

Round 7 - WR Byron Pringle / KSU 6'2 205

When drafted Pringle will a 25 year old rookie, which is gonna detour some teams from him. Tack on some criminal stuff and he's gonna drop. He seems to be a new man now as a father, and is looking to make a impact in the NFL. At the combine he ran a 4.46, and put up 15 reps on bench. He's an incredible athlete who led the team in receiving yards last year, earning him Big 12 honorable mention. Pringle averaged a whopping 24.1 YPC in 2017. He's well versed in the return game as well, returning 16 kicks for 417 yards, good for a 26.1 average and 1 touchdown.