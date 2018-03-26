Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman, and head coach Doug Pederson are all expected to address reporters at the NFL’s annual spring owner meetings this week.

Roseman is expected to meet the media later today, Monday, March 26 around 3:00 PM ET.

Pederson will be available for an hour during the NFC coaches breakfast on Tuesday morning.

Lurie is expected to have a press session at some point on Tuesday evening.

This week marks the first time we’ve really heard from Roseman and Pederson since the NFL Combine in late February. Lurie, meanwhile, hasn’t had a press conference since the week before the 2017 regular season began.

There will be no shortage of topics for the leaders of the defending Super Bowl champions to talk about. We’ll hear their comments on: Carson Wentz’s recovery, the Michael Bennett situation, NFL free agency moves, NFL Draft prospects, coaching staff changes, the status of Kelly Green alternate jerseys, and much more.

We could also see the Eagles make some more roster moves this week. During last year’s meetings, the team signed veteran free agents Patrick Robinson and Chris Long. NFL people and agents are all in one place where they can talk in person and work on potential moves.

Bleeding Green Nation will have full coverage of this week’s media sessions so stay tuned here for more information.