NFC East free agency recap

It’s been just over a week since free agency began. (Someone should tell the Cowboys.) Let’s see what mistakes the NFC East has made since then!

Who did they lose?

DT Beau Allen (Buccaneers), RB LeGarrette Blount (Lions) , TE Trey Burton (Bears), TE Brent Celek (released), DE Vinny Curry (Buccaneers), CB Patrick Robinson (Saints), K Caleb Sturgis (Chargers)

Who did they sign?

DT Haloti Ngata (Lions) and LB Corey Nelson (Broncos).

Did they get good value for them?

They’re both on one year deals, so they certainly didn’t get hosed.

Have they even improved?

Not really. Their TE depth chart is Zach Ertz and then air, slot corner is up for grabs among a bunch of guys who have never played it in the NFL, and the RB and WR depth chart have thinned. While they were right to let Beau Allen walk at the price Tampa Bay gave him, there’s no guarantee that Ngata, who is 34 and coming off an injury, is an upgrade. Nelson currently gives the Eagles LB depth, but if Mychal Kendricks and his contract, the 7th highest cap hit on the team for 2018, is traded--which would save the Eagles $4.4 million--then the Eagles have downgraded, but at least they’ve saved money.

Dallas Cowboys

Who did they lose?

G Jonathan Cooper (Cardinals), LB Anthony Hitchens (Chiefs), DE Benson Mayowa (released) CB Orlando Scandrick (Redskins), FB Keith Smith (Raiders), LB Kyle Wilber (Raiders)

Who did they sign?

Nobody of note. In fairness, they can’t, because they have $1.3 million in cap space according to Over The Cap, which is the worst in the league. They did sign Joe Thomas. No, not the offensive tackle, he retired. It took a week, but the Cowboys signed one free agent, LB Joe Thomas, who was mostly a special teamer for the Packers. And they traded for a fullback! When Oakland signed Keith Smith from the Cowboys, the Cowboys then traded a 5th round pick for Raiders Jamize Olawale and a 6th round pick. Why?

Did they get good value for them?

Only a handful of teams use a fullback, so it’s a buyer’s market in free agency, but instead the Cowboys gave up some draft capital to get one who eventually would have been cut.

With a starting quarterback making nothing, the Cowboys should have a phenomenal cap situation. This is how you mess it up: pic.twitter.com/Ce84lCpTvQ — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) March 21, 2018

Have they even improved?

Did you miss the part where they didn’t sign anybody worthwhile?

Washington Redskins

Who did they lose?

CB Bashaud Breeland (Panthers) , QB Kurt Coupons (Vikings), WR Ryan Grant ( Ravens Colts), C Spencer Long (Jets), LB Trent Murphy (Bills), TE Niles Paul (Jaguars)

Who did they sign?

WR Paul Richardson (Seahawks), CB Orlando Scandrick (Cowboys)

Did they get good value for them?

This is the Redskins. Of course they didn’t. Richardson got $20 million guaranteed off the back of a 44 catch, 703 yard season. He did have 6 touchdowns, but 4 of those came from Russell Wilson running around and buying time. That’s not going to happen in Washington. Scandrick got more than the veteran minimum, which is too much.

Have they even improved?

Under Dan Snyder, the Redskins never improve, they just stumble into winning seasons every few years.

Who did they lose?

LB Devin Kennard (Lions), G Justin Pugh (Cardinals), C Weston Richburg (49ers), CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (released), P Brad Wing (released)

Who did they sign?

WR Cody Latimer (Broncos), LB Kareem Martin (Cardinals), G Patrick Omameh (Jaguars), LT Nate Solder (Patriots), RB Jonathan Stewart (Panthers), CB BJ Webb (Browns)

Did they get good value for them?

Absolutely not.

Solder is the 5th best OT in the division, he’s the highest paid OT in the league. Omameh is on his fourth team in five years, he’s the 5th highest paid LG on a yearly basis. Stewart has the 18th highest cap hit for running backs in 2018.

Have they even improved?

Despite all that money, the answer is a big fat no. Solder is solid and gives them an instant upgrade at tackle, but Pugh and Richburg were solid interior linemen and they’ve probably downgraded there. Jonathan Stewart is washed, while Martin in and Leonard out is probably a wash. The Giants went 3-13 and are treading water.