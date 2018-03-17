NFL Executives Who Helped Build the Eagles Championship Roster

The success of the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles was no accident – years of strategic organizational restructuring led to a stunning and triumphant season finale.

When we think about the executive architects who are instrumental to building our beloved NFL teams, it is primarily only when our teams are doing poorly (we’re still lamenting the reign of Matt Millen). However, the football executives who are responsible for a winning team don’t always get the recognition they deserve. And why not? Teams aren’t a random assemblage of athletes – they’re carefully and strategically selected, and it takes a lot of skill and emotional intelligence to create a team with winning talent and chemistry.

There are more than 200 names currently listed as being a part of the Eagles’ front office, and even more who have directly contributed to the franchise’s winning record. Here are a few of the current and former front office wizards whose leadership and scouting acumen contributed to the Eagles’ current championship status.

Howie Roseman – Executive Vice President of Football Operations

It seems like only yesterday when the name of Howie Roseman was anathema to Eagles’ fans, and yet he has undoubtedly crafted the most creative and talented team in the NFL. After he was banished from team-building responsibilities in 2015, he proceeded on a journey of self and professional improvement. He researched strategies from diverse sources (learning from MLB, NHL and NBA executives) and developed an efficient yet innovative approach to exploiting team resources – from reimagining training techniques to improving equipment management.

Roseman’s draft picks and free-agent signings are further evidence of his long-term vision for team success. In the post-season, 53 points were scored by players who were added to the team in 2017.

Joe Douglas – Vice President of Player Personnel

Douglas – one of the most sought-after executives in the NFL – can claim credit for the acquisition of Mack Hollins and Derek Barnett. If that wasn’t enough, he made excellent use of his valuable associations with Corey Graham, Torrey Smith, Alshon Jeffery, and Timmy Jernigan to supplement the roster.

Alec Halaby – Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy

The 31-year-old phenom has helped to modernize player evaluation by integrating sophisticated data analysis and research into player selection. Furthermore, he spearheaded the now common practice of using complex situational statistics to develop successful plays.

Ryan Grigson – Former Director of Player Personnel

Although Grigson left the organization in 2012, the 2017 Eagles still bore traces of his roster – he was responsible for the acquisition of Brandon Graham, Brent Celek, and Jason Kelce, all of whom were instrumental to the Eagles Super Bowl success.

The Eagles are on an exceptional trajectory, and the 2017 team has proved to be one of the franchise’s most exciting incarnations.