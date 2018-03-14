Free agent running back LeGarrette Blount is visiting the Detroit Lions on Friday, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Lions have already hosted DeMarco Murray and Jonathan Stewart (who has since signed with the Giants). They’re also set to host former Eagles legend Frank Gore in addition to Blount.

Blount turned out to be a great signing for the Eagles last year. He finished 2017 as Philadelphia’s leading rusher with 173 attempts for 766 yards (4.4 average) and two touchdowns. He also had 29 attempts in the playoffs for 130 yards (4.5 average) and three touchdowns. In addition to his on-field contributions, Blount was a great presence in the locker room.

During an interview conducted a few weeks after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, Blount said he hopes to stay with Philadelphia. If cap space wasn’t an issue for the Birds, it would be great to have him back.

The problem is that spending limited cap funds on a running back who turns 32 years old this season probably isn’t the best idea. A team more desperate, such as the Lions, for a veteran rusher could offer him more than what the Eagles realistically can.

And so it won’t be a surprise to see the Eagles potentially lose Blount this offseason. Philadelphia will move forward with Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement as two of their main backs. Donnnel Pumphrey and Wendell Smallwood will compete for roster spots. The 2018 NFL Draft will offer another opportunity to add talent to the backfield. And maybe Darren Sproles could re-sign, who knows.

No matter what happens, nothing changes the fact that Blount was a key contributor to the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win in franchise history. For that, he deserves to always be a legend in this city.