Eagles Free Agency Rumors: Michael Bennett and Martellus Bennett to reunite in Philadelphia?

As we know, the Philadelphia Eagles acquired Michael Bennett in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks last week.

On that same day, the New England Patriots (who were also reportedly in the mix for Bennett) released his younger brother, Martellus Bennett.

Are the Bennett siblings bound to reunite in the City of Brotherly Love? One former NFL player is suggesting he’s heard it’s possible.

If Trey Burton leaves the Eagles in Free Agency, look for the Bennett brothers (Martellus & Michael) to try to reunite in Philadelphia since their days at Texas A&M. #WordOnTheStreet — Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) March 12, 2018

Burton is very likely to leave the Eagles in free agency. It’s also possible Brent Celek isn’t back in 2018, although he said he doesn’t plan to retire. The problem there is that he’s carrying a $5 million cap hit and there’s no way the Eagles can bring him back at that rate.

If the Eagles find the need to add more depth behind Zach Ertz, maybe they’d really considering adding Marty B. And maybe the younger Bennett would consider playing for really cheap in order to be on the same team as his big bro. Ian Rapoport reported that Martellus was willing to do something like that if the Patriots were able to land Michael.

First of all, the Bennett brothers were going nuts trying to get it somehow so they could play together on the Patriots. I know Martellus Bennett was talking about taking less salary, trying to stick around so the Patriots could then trade for his brother.

Martellus had a strange season in 2017. He only played seven games in Green Bay after the Packers signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal last offseason. The Packers then surprisingly released him with the designation of ‘failure to disclose a medical condition.’ That medical condition was reportedly a rotator cuff tear, but Bennett denied the Packers’ claim and joined the Patriots after New England picked him up on waivers. Bennett played two games with the Pats before being placed on injured reserve.

The fact that there was thought Bennett quit on the Packers after Aaron Rodgers is obviously a concern. The injury situation also raises a red flag.

When healthy, though, Bennett is a good player. He had 55 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. The 6-6, 275 pound veteran is also known for being one of the better blocking tight ends in the league. Talent wise, he would be an upgrade on Celek.

Having one Bennett in a locker room is already bound to make it interesting. Two Bennett brothers? Well, that would really be something.