Your Philadelphia Eagles 2017 NFL free agency rumor tracker is officially here. We’ll be tracking all the rumors, reports, trades, news, etc. that come out about the Eagles over the next few weeks right here at Bleeding Green Nation.
The action unofficially kicks off on Monday, March 12 at 12:00 PM ET (noon) when the “legal tampering” period begins. That’s when teams and agents can begin negotiating contracts but they can not officially strike any deals until Wednesday, March 14 at 4:00 PM ET when the new league year officially begins.
The NFL rumors have already begun and there’s no end in sight. The Eagles don’t have a lot of money to spend this year but that doesn’t mean Howie Roseman will be inactive. He’s the most active trader in the business.
Click on the links below for the information source. This post will be constantly updated so check back often.
Keep track of updates through BGN’s social media:
BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen
BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio
BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton
Free agent and trade rumors involving the Eagles
***Most recent updates will be listed at the top of this section.***
Patrick Robinson reportedly drawing interest from Patriots
Report: Beau Allen signs with Buccaneers
Eagles reportedly expected to shop Mychal Kendricks for the billionth offseason in a row
OFFICIAL Eagles sign Nigel Bradham to five-year contract
Sam Bradford signing with Cardinals could mean Nick Foles is staying with Eagles
Corey Nelson, Eagles intend to agree to terms on contract
Brent Celek, longest tenured Eagles player, officially released by Philadelphia
Beau Allen writes goodbye message to Philadelphia Eagles fans
Report: Trey Burton signs with Chicago Bears
Haloti Ngata, Eagles reportedly agree to terms on contract
Eagles free up $7.5 million in cap space by restructuring Lane Johnson’s contract
Nigel Bradham and Trey Burton are drawing lots of interest from other teams
There’s talk of Michael Bennett and Martellus Bennett reuniting in Philadelphia
Eagles reportedly expected to re-sign Patrick Robinson today
Jason Peters is very likely staying in Philadelphia while Vinny Curry is probably a goner
Torrey Smith Trade: Eagles send wide receiver to Panthers for Daryl Worley
Tavon Austin has high interest in playing for the Eagles
Michael Bennett Trade: Eagles acquire Seahawks pass rusher
NFL insider suggests Eagles could trade one of their defensive backs
The Eagles have set a high price tag for Nick Foles
Nick Foles Trade Rumors: AFC team offered second-round pick for Eagles quarterback
Patrick Robinson drawing interest from New York Giants
Rumor: Eagles expect to lose Nigel Bradham and others
Eagles have received at least one ‘respectable’ offer for Nick Foles
Vinny Curry is reportedly going to be cut, or traded, or restructured, or something
Rumor: Trey Burton has up to 16 teams interested in him
Rumor: Patrick Robinson drawing interest from a couple teams
Report: Eagles, Patrick Robinson discussing contract extension
OFFICIAL: Donnie Jones, Eagles punter, retires after 14 years in NFL
Report Trey Burton not expected to re-sign with Eagles
Report: Eagles don’t plan on tendering restricted free agent Jaylen Watkins
Ndamukong Suh reportedly told the Eagles he’d play for them for free in 2018
Important free agency info to know
Here’s how cap space the Eagles have
9 players the Eagles can trade or cut to save money
42 free agents who have connections to the Eagles
List of Eagles 2018 free agents
Nigel Bradham - Re-signs with Eagles for $40 million over 5 years (Story)
Trey Burton - Signs with the Bears for $32 million over 4 years (Story)
Beau Allen - Signs with the Buccaneers for undisclosed terms (Story)
Patrick Robinson
Darren Sproles
LeGarrette Blount
Corey Graham
Najee Goode
Bryan Braman
Kenjon Barner
Jaylen Watkins
Dannell Ellerbe
Will Beatty
Caleb Sturgis
Loading comments...