Your Philadelphia Eagles 2017 NFL free agency rumor tracker is officially here. We’ll be tracking all the rumors, reports, trades, news, etc. that come out about the Eagles over the next few weeks right here at Bleeding Green Nation.

The action unofficially kicks off on Monday, March 12 at 12:00 PM ET (noon) when the “legal tampering” period begins. That’s when teams and agents can begin negotiating contracts but they can not officially strike any deals until Wednesday, March 14 at 4:00 PM ET when the new league year officially begins.

The NFL rumors have already begun and there’s no end in sight. The Eagles don’t have a lot of money to spend this year but that doesn’t mean Howie Roseman will be inactive. He’s the most active trader in the business.

Click on the links below for the information source. This post will be constantly updated so check back often.

Free agent and trade rumors involving the Eagles

Patrick Robinson reportedly drawing interest from Patriots

Report: Beau Allen signs with Buccaneers

Eagles reportedly expected to shop Mychal Kendricks for the billionth offseason in a row

OFFICIAL Eagles sign Nigel Bradham to five-year contract

Sam Bradford signing with Cardinals could mean Nick Foles is staying with Eagles

Corey Nelson, Eagles intend to agree to terms on contract

Brent Celek, longest tenured Eagles player, officially released by Philadelphia

Beau Allen writes goodbye message to Philadelphia Eagles fans

Report: Trey Burton signs with Chicago Bears

Haloti Ngata, Eagles reportedly agree to terms on contract

Eagles free up $7.5 million in cap space by restructuring Lane Johnson’s contract

Nigel Bradham and Trey Burton are drawing lots of interest from other teams

There’s talk of Michael Bennett and Martellus Bennett reuniting in Philadelphia

Eagles reportedly expected to re-sign Patrick Robinson today

Jason Peters is very likely staying in Philadelphia while Vinny Curry is probably a goner

Torrey Smith Trade: Eagles send wide receiver to Panthers for Daryl Worley

Tavon Austin has high interest in playing for the Eagles

Michael Bennett Trade: Eagles acquire Seahawks pass rusher

NFL insider suggests Eagles could trade one of their defensive backs

The Eagles have set a high price tag for Nick Foles

Nick Foles Trade Rumors: AFC team offered second-round pick for Eagles quarterback

Patrick Robinson drawing interest from New York Giants

Rumor: Eagles expect to lose Nigel Bradham and others

Eagles have received at least one ‘respectable’ offer for Nick Foles

Vinny Curry is reportedly going to be cut, or traded, or restructured, or something

Rumor: Trey Burton has up to 16 teams interested in him

Rumor: Patrick Robinson drawing interest from a couple teams

Report: Eagles, Patrick Robinson discussing contract extension

OFFICIAL: Donnie Jones, Eagles punter, retires after 14 years in NFL

Report Trey Burton not expected to re-sign with Eagles

Report: Eagles don’t plan on tendering restricted free agent Jaylen Watkins

Ndamukong Suh reportedly told the Eagles he’d play for them for free in 2018

Important free agency info to know

Here’s how cap space the Eagles have

Here’s the Eagles’ roster

9 players the Eagles can trade or cut to save money

42 free agents who have connections to the Eagles

List of Eagles 2018 free agents

Nigel Bradham - Re-signs with Eagles for $40 million over 5 years (Story)

Trey Burton - Signs with the Bears for $32 million over 4 years (Story)

Beau Allen - Signs with the Buccaneers for undisclosed terms (Story)

Patrick Robinson

Darren Sproles

LeGarrette Blount

Corey Graham

Najee Goode

Bryan Braman

Kenjon Barner

Jaylen Watkins

Dannell Ellerbe

Will Beatty

Caleb Sturgis