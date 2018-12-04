NFL Power Rankings 2018: Week 14 Edition

Week 12 of the 2018 NFL regular season schedule is in the books. Now it’s time to see where all 32 teams rank. For reference purposes, here is a link to last week’s NFL Power Rankings.

BLG’S WEEK 14 NFL POWER RANKINGS

1 - Los Angeles Rams (Last Week: 2) - The Rams are back on top for the first time since prior to losing to New Orleans. It only took them 13 weeks to officially clinch the NFC West.

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 3) - Losing Kareem Hunt unquestionably hurts this team’s ceiling. With Pat Mahomes around, though, the Chiefs are still in pretty good shape.

3 - New Orleans Saints (LW: 1) - The Saints turned in an awful offensive performance against Dallas. This team will probably bounce back and be OK but they showed they’re not as invulnerable as they appeared.

4 - New England Patriots (LW: 5) - Must be nice to play in the AFC East every year.

5 - Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 6) - The Bolts just won a game that they NEVER win. Maybe this is their year?!

6 - Houston Texans (LW: 7) - Nine wins in a row for the Texans. Looking at their remaining schedule (IND, @NYJ, @PHI, JAX), it’s not impossible they could win out.

7 - Seattle Seahawks (LW: 9) - Seattle is a safe bet for the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture. They’re more vulnerable away from home but they could still be a tough out for the No. 4 seed ... such as Dallas or Philadelphia.

8 - Chicago Bears (LW: 4) - Going 1-1 in two Chase Daniel starts is about what you’d expect.

9 - Baltimore Ravens (LW: 11) - The Ravens are in good position for an AFC wild card spot. They might even be able to steal the AFC North away from Pittsburgh.

10 - Dallas Cowboys (LW: 13) - Keeping the Saints to only 10 points is a pretty impressive accomplishment. The Dallas defense is legit. So much so that it can help negate Dak Prescott trying to give the game away. Probably not good enough where scoring 13 points will get them wins in the playoffs.

11 - Denver Broncos (LW: 14) - Remember when the Broncos were “sellers” at the NFL trade deadline? Well, now they’re back in the mix for a wild card spot. Denver ranked sixth in DVOA heading into this week. They might jump up to fifth with Chicago losing.

12 - Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 10) - Two losses in a row has weakened their grasp on the AFC North. The Steelers get Oakland this week but then they have to play New England and New Orleans in back-to-back games.

13 - Indianapolis Colts (LW: 8) - It’s been an overall good season for Frank Reich but getting shut out in a key game is not a good look.

14 - Minnesota Vikings (LW: 12) - John DeFilippo is drawing ire from Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins is now 32-35-1 as a starter, 4-22 against teams that finish the season with 9+ wins, and 8-25 against teams that finish the season with 8+ wins.

15 - Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 17) - The Eagles’ season is still alive for at least one more week. Philadelphia can take the division lead with a win in Dallas.

16 - Tennessee Titans (LW: 20) - Who the hell knows what to make of this Titans team. They deserve a rank that’s not even a real number.

17 - Miami Dolphins (LW: 22) - In the hunt for an AFC wild card spot as the seventh seed in that conference.

18 - Cleveland Browns (LW: 15) - The Browns’ outside chance to make the playoffs took a hit with a decisive loss in Houston.

19 - Carolina Panthers (LW: 16) - Fraud team that has lost four in a row. Good thing Philly didn’t blow a 17-0 lead to this squad.

20 - Washington Redskins (LW: 19) - Things aren’t looking so good with Mark Sanchez being their starter for the rest of 2018.

21 - Detroit Lions (LW: 21) - It’s painfully apparent the Lions need a new offensive coordinator.

22 - Green Bay Packers (LW: 18) - The Packers finally did the right thing and fired Mike McCarthy. All it took was a pathetic home loss to Arizona.

23 - Atlanta Falcons (LW: 23) - Heading into the season, some thought the Falcons had one of the most talented rosters in the league. They are 4-8 through 12 games.

24 - New York Giants (LW: 26) - The Giants are racking up meaningless wins that only serve to ruin their draft position. Be thankful for Pat Shurmur.

25 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 27) - With Jameis Winston playing better, Dirk Koetter’s job might be spared? Even though the offensive success is more attributable to Todd Monken.

26 - Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 28) - Impressive win for the Jags to shut out a Colts offense that had been looking real good recently. Hard to move up much when Cody Kessler is your starting quarterback, though.

27 - Buffalo Bills (LW: 24) - The Bills haven’t looked incompetent since November 4. This is a compliment.

28 - Arizona Cardinals (LW: 31) - Well, you can’t say the players have totally given up on Steve Wilks.

29 - Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 25) - The Marvin Lewis era might FINALLY be over. For real this time.

30 - New York Jets (LW: 29) - The Jets own the league’s current longest losing streak at six games. The end of the Todd Bowles era is certainly nigh.

31 - Oakland Raiders (LW: 31) - Officially eliminated from playoff contention.

32 - San Francisco 49ers (LW: 32) - Same deal as Oakland. Bay Area football? More like Bad Area football. Nailed it.