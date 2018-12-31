Reacting to the bonkers Eagles’ playoff clinch

Every day is a good day to be alive when you’re still in the hunt like the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles! After a bonkers Sunday of NFL action, the Eagles not only took care of business with a dominating 24-0 win over the Washington Redskins, but they got the help they needed too.

The Kist & Solak Show #61 details our experiences during the hectic day and takes a look ahead to the wild card weekend. The Chicago Bears go from ally to enemy and present a big challenge with their defense, but we have questions about quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Also, if we had to bet, who is our lock to be one-and-done? Plus, the Minnesota Vikings continue to find ways to come up short and it’s a good thing they gave Kirk Cousins all that guaranteed money.

After a season full of inconsistency and uncertainty, the Eagles have the chance to put all of that behind them with the mindset now being survive and advance. Listen to our reaction of the Week 17 events by streaming The Kist & Solak Show on the media player below or by clicking here if the player doesn’t load. Make sure you’re subscribed to Bleeding Green Nation podcasts as we enter a big week of playoff previews! FLY EAGLES FLY!