NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles will face Bears on wild card weekend

The NFC playoff picture has been officially finalized following NFL Week 17’s results. Here’s what it looks like!

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

1 - New Orleans Saints: 13-3

2 - Los Angeles Rams: 13-3

3 - Chicago Bears: 12-4

4 - Dallas Cowboys: 10-6

5 - Seattle Seahawks: 10-6

6 - Philadelphia Eagles: 9-7

ANALYSIS

The road to the Super Bowl goes through New Orleans in the NFC. The Saints figure to be a very tough opponent, especially with home field advantage.

The Rams locked up a first-round bye with a win on Sunday. So Sean McVay will actually be able to make it past the first round this year.

The Bears helped the Eagles on Sunday by defeating the Vikings and knocking Minnesota out of the playoff picture. Now Chicago will host Philadelphia at Soldier Field next weekend.

The Cowboys risked injury to their starters in a meaningless win over the Giants. Smooth move, Jason Garrett. Dallas will host Seattle at AT&T Stadium.

The Seahawks needed a last second field goal to beat the Cardinals at home in a game that didn’t matter a ton for Seattle.

The reigning world champion Eagles are riding a three-game win streak heading into the playoffs after shutting out Washington on Sunday. Now the Eagles will have to win three playoff games just to make it to Super Bowl LIII. The road won’t be easy but this Eagles team is tough!

...

The Vikings missed the playoffs thanks to Kirk Cousins choking in another big game. Who would’ve guessed?!