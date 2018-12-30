Eagles Fans Rooting Guide for NFL Week 17 Games

Here’s a look at which teams Philadelphia Eagles fans should be rooting for during NFL Week 17 games.

EAGLES GAME

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: The Eagles need to win to have a shot at making the wild card. They can’t make the playoffs with a tie. Just win, baby. Root for the Eagles.

WILD CARD FEVER

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: The Eagles need the Vikings to lose. Let’s go Bears. Root for the Bears.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: The Bears might pull their starters from the Vikings game if they see the Rams are blowing out the 49ers. Conversely, they might try really hard to win if they see the Rams are losing to the Niners. Root for the 49ers.

RAVENS DRAFT PICK

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens can miss the playoffs if they lose and Pittsburgh wins. See below for why that matters. Root for the Browns.

Little 2019 #NFLDraft note for the #Eagles:



They own Baltimore’s 2nd-rounder this year. If Baltimore wins Week 17 v. Cleveland, that pick can only be as low as 53 and as high as 64.



With a loss and PIT win v CIN, that pick will likely be 52, and no higher. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 24, 2018

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: A Steelers win and Ravens loss means no playoffs for Baltimore. Root for the Steelers.

DRAFT POSITIONING

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: The Giants’ first-round pick can be as high as No. 4 overall and as low as No. 12. It’d be great to see Pat Shurmur lead the Giants to a meaningless win that only serves to screw up New York’s draft position. Plus the Cowboys losing is always good. Root against the Cowboys.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: It’s very important for the Jags to lose and get ahead of the Giants in the draft order. Jacksonville is the most likely team to take a quarterback that New York potentially wants. Root for the Texans.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: The Bills will have a better pick than the Giants if Buffalo loses. Root for the Dolphins.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Falcons can get ahead of the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft order if they lose. Atlanta has a weak strength of schedule, which is the tie-breaker for identical records in the draft order. Root for the Buccaneers.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: The Panthers can get ahead of the Giants in the draft order if they lose. Root for the Saints.

New York Jets at New England Patriots: The Jets losing ensures they’ll stay ahead of the Giants in the draft order. Root against the Jets.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: The Lions losing ensures they’ll stay ahead of the Giants in the draft order. Root for the Packers.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: The Broncos can get ahead of the Giants in the draft order if they lose. Another team that’s a threat to take a quarterback. Root for the Chargers.

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: The Raiders losing ensures they’ll stay ahead of the Giants in the draft order. Plus it means the Chiefs (and not the Pats) will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Root for the Chiefs.

WHAT’S LEFT

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks can drop to the No. 6 seed if they lose AND the Vikings win. That means the Cowboys would host Minnesota instead of Seattle. It’d be better to see Dallas have to play the Seahawks because they’re the bigger threat. Root for the Seahawks.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: Why not root for Frank Reich to make the playoffs? Root for the Colts.