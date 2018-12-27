The 2018 Pleasant Surprise FFL Team

Our next awards category flips the script…going to the other end of the spectrum…the 2018 All-Pleasant Surprise Team. This team is made up of guys who exceeded expectations, and made their owners look smart for grabbing them first, before they started to ball out.

NOTE: These are my opinions, you may have your own, different opinions, which I’d love to read in the comments:

QB – Pat Mahomes

The new Chief starting QB was a bit of a mystery before the season started. How would he do? Would he continue to produce like he did in a very small sample size from 2017? Hell yeah! He balled out from game one, and if you happened to draft him (his ADP was QB #16) you were SET for the season. Unlike the guy who drafted Matthew Stafford 3-4 rounds earlier.

QB-Baker Mayfield

Yeah, OK. He was the #1 pick in the draft. But he started the season on the bench, where ideally he would learn from Tyrod Taylor before getting thrown into the fire. But by week 3 he was starting, and put up 3349 yards, 24/11 TD to interception ratio, and a 95.1 QB rating. Projected out over the full 15 game season he would have tied Tom Brady for fantasy points. He was became an instant upgrade for those trying to cut it with Alex Smith, Blake Bortles, or Marcus Mariota (yuck).

QB- Nick Mullins

Be honest now…how many of you even heard of this guy before partway through the season? Injuries and ineptitude resulted in Nick actually getting a chance to start, and while his numbers weren’t great, they weren’t terrible. He put up more fantasy points than Josh Rosen in just over half as many games. Projected over a full year, he would have put up more fantasy points than Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford, and, of course…good old Eli. But then again, if you actually had him in your lineup you were already f****d for the season.





RB- Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay was signed by Denver as a UDFA out of Colorado. They had already drafted Royce Freeman in the 3rd round, and signed Lindsay as a camp body/depth RB. By the end of preseason he had made the team as the RB3 behind Freeman and Devonte Booker. He came out smokin’, and became the first undrafted player in NFL history with 100+ scrimmage yards in each of their first two games. After that, the depth chart basically reversed itself…Lindsay, Freeman, Booker as Lindsay went off for 1,037 yards rushing, 241 receiving, and 10 total touchdowns. Royce who?

RB- James Conner

No Leveon Bell? No problem. Conner came crashing out of the tunnel in week one and laid down 135 yards and 2 TD. He did miss 3 games, and had a couple of stinkers, but his 1376 total yards and 13 total TDs were not to be ignored, and were a Godsend to those who wasted their top pick on Bell (assuming they were smart enough to pick Conner as a handcuff).

RB- Nick Chubb

Another Brown who started the season on the bench, in week 4 Chubb had the amazing line of 105 yards and 2 TDs on THREE carries, and that was it. 3 weeks later they dumped Carlos Hyde on Jacksonville, and Chubb became a stud. In 9 games as a starter, Chubb had 972 rushing yards, 153 receiving yards, and 10 total TDs. And they said he wasn’t the same after his knee injury at Georgia…





TE- George Kittle

Kittle had a pretty good year for a rookie TE in 2017. In 2018 he basically doubled all of his output in the same number of games! 79 catches, 1,228 yards, 4TD, giving guys another TE worth drafting if you missed out on Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz. And the most amazing thing is he did this with CJ Beathard and Nick Mullins throwing him passes. Think about that. In a position group that is mostely a barren wasteland of ‘meh’ tight ends, George Kittle gave us a little breathing room at the top. By the way, his ADP was between #12 and #13 among tight ends, and #130 overall this year.

TE- Eric Ebron

With a #18 ADP among TEs, behind such giants of the position like Austin Sefarian-Jenkins and Tyler ‘IR’ Eifert, we were all convinced that Ebron was finished. But then Frank Reich got hold of him, and HOLY CRAP! 12 TDs in 15 games, which is more than he had scored in his entire career combined leading up to 2018. Those who grabbed him in the later rounds because they still needed a TE suddenly looked like Wile E. Coyote, SUPER Genius!

WR-Kenny Golladay

Golladay, he of the #52 ADP for WR spot, also pretty much doubled his output from his 2017 rookie year, rocking 70 receptions for 1073 yards and 5 touchdowns. And this is with Matthew Stafford having an absolute clunker of a year. Golladay became what Devin Funchess owners were hoping for and never got.

WR-Tyler Boyd

The most inconspicuous guy in the league (his ADP was #115 wide receiver, #360 overall, which means he often went undrafted) somehow, Boyd has quietly sneaked his way into becoming an uber-productive WR 2. In 2017 he had 225 yard receiving. In 2018 he had 1,028 and 7 touchdowns. And this is with AJ Green being the number 1 guy for most of the season. Tell me again why they wasted a high first round pick on John Ross?

WR-Mike Williams

FINALLY! Some production from the #7 overall pick in 2017. Those who remained patient (especially in keeper leagues) were rewarded with a backup WR who scored 9 TDs. While his yardage (599) is not enough to make him a regular starter, you can now feel good about putting him in when one of your other guys is on a bye, especially since he had 3 different 2 TD games.

K- Ka'imi FairbairnThe 2nd year Hawaiian kicker made 35 of 40 FGs and 37 of 39 XPs to score the most FFL points by a kicker by a fairly comfortable margin. He bested his 2017 points by more than 50% and increased his FG% from 80.0% to 87.5%. Not bad for a guy who’s name I can’t even pronounce.

DEF- Da Bears

They picked up Khalil Mack at the beginning of the year and rolled over all of the other team defenses on the FFL points scoreboard. 46 sacks, 36 turnovers, and SIX touchdowns made it so. While we all knew the Bears would be better this year, no one foresaw them channeling the ’85 Bears defense.

Up next…part 3 of 3...the 2018 All-Rookie FFL Team





