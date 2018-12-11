Eagles Coaching Staff Mock

Coaching Staff Mock:
Offensive Coordinator
- Hire: Jim Chaney (UGA offensive coordinator and TE coach)
- UGA’s offense finished 1st in the SEC (2017-2018 season) and 9th nationally in Rushing Offense (258.4 ypg), 3rd in the SEC in Scoring Offense (35.4 ppg), 5th in Total Offense (435.3 ypg), and 4th nationally in Red Zone Offense (0.964)
- Coached QB Drew Brees in Purdue
- Coached the offensive line of [Los Angelos] Rams from 06-08, where Steven Jackson rushed over 1000 yards
- Why he is a fit? It would be amazing to see how he could impact our offense, utilizing the RBs like he’s done with Gurley, Holyfield, Swift, Chubb, Michel, and incorporate both Ertz and Goedert in the offense. I live here in Georgia so I watch a lot of UGA football. I could see him implement Adams, Clement, & a draft pick to build a balanced offense to ease some relief off of Wentz. I like what the Saints are doing with their run game and would like someone like Chaney’s offensive mindset to help collaborate with Pederson to build something similar.
QB Coach/offensive coordinator assistant
- Hire: Bush Hamdan (Washington Huskies’ QB Coach/offensive coordinator)
- 2018 – Washington Huskies – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
- 2017 – Atlanta Falcons QB coach - Quarterbacks Matt Ryan, one of the NFL’s top Passers that season was sixth in the league in passing yards (4,095) and the Falcons advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after winning a wild-card game on the road over the Los Angeles Rams.
- 2016 – Washington – Wide Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator
- 2015 – Washington – Offensive Quality Control (promoted to WRs coach for bowl game)
- 2014 – Davidson – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
- 2013 – Arkansas State – Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
- 2012 – Florida – Wide Receivers
- 2011 – Sacramento State – Tight Ends
- 2010 – Maryland – Offensive Quality Control (promoted to QBs coach for bowl game)
- 2009 – Colorado – student assistant
- Why he is a fit? Hamdan has a wide knowledge of running the offense. He could come in and help Wentz as he did with Matt Ryan. He has only one NFL season, but led Ryan to one of his best years in the NFL in 2017. After Hamdan left, Ryan has regressed ever since. I would like Hamdan to come in and be the QB coach and maybe a offensive coordinator assistant because he does very well with his WRs and RBs. He’s coached Myles Gaskin, who rushed over 1000 yards each season. Their offense has been stellar with Hamdan on the sideline. Replacing Press Taylor should be a no brainer.
Wide Receiver’s Coach
- Hire: Jeff Scott (Clemson’s Co-offensive coordinator/WR coach)
- Had a big impact in Clemson winning the 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017 ACC titles. He has been on the staff of six ACC Atlantic Division titles in the last nine years.
- Named one of the top-25 recruiters in the nation by Rivals in 2018.
- Named ACC recruiter-of-the-year by 247Sports in 2018.
- Directed the 2017 offense to one of Clemson’s most-balanced seasons in history, with over 194 yards per game rushing (194.1) and passing (235.5).
- Coached Third-Team All-ACC wide receivers Deon Cain and Hunter Renfrow in 2017.
- Coached the 2016 team to record-setting passing yards (5,009) and touchdowns (45), while averaging 503.5 yards per game.
- Coached First-Team All-ACC wide receiver Mike Williams in 2016. Williams recorded his second 1,000-yard season and a team-leading 11 touchdowns, and was a second-team Walter Camp All-American as well.
- Coached wide receiver Artavis Scott to three All-ACC seasons (2014-16). Scott broke Sammy Watkins’ school record with 245 career receptions.
- Named one of the top-25 recruiters in the nation and ACC recruiter-of-the-year in 2015 by Rivals.
- Named co-offensive coordinator prior to the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl.
- Named one of the top-10 recruiters in the nation by ESPN in 2014, one of the top-14 recruiters in the country by NFL.com in 2014 and one of the top-25 recruiters by Rivals.com in 2012 and 2014.
- Coached First-Team All-ACC and first-team All-America wide receiver Sammy Watkins in 2013. He had a school-record 101 receptions for a school-record 1,464 yards and 12 touchdowns (tied school career records for receptions (240), receiving yards (3,391) and receiving touchdowns (27)).
- In 2012, he coached first-round draft pick DeAndre Hopkins to a second-team All-America season. Hopkins had 82 receptions for 1,405 yards and an ACC-record 18 touchdowns, second-most in the nation.
- Why he is a fit? There’s no doubt that Scott has had a successful run at developing WRs. He’s coached DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Hunter Renfrow, Artavis Scott, Mike Williams, and all American freshman Tee Higgins. Our WRs are not bad, but better coaching can help ameliorate them to reaching their potential. Hollins and Gibson have been pedestrian and Groh only made an impact on Jeffery and Agholor who were 1st & 2nd rounders. Groh may not even want to be demoted from OC to WRs coach, so adding Scott is very reasonable.
Linebackers Coach
- Hire: Glenn Schumann (UGA’s Inside LB coach/assistant coach
- Schumann was part of a 2017 staff that led the Bulldogs to a record-tying 13 victories, first SEC championship since 2005, first appearance in the College Football Playoff, first appearance (and victory over Oklahoma) in the Rose Bowl CFP semi-final game, and first appearance in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Georgia’s defense finished second in the SEC and 6th nationally in Scoring Defense (16.4 ppg), 2nd in the SEC and 6th nationally in Total Defense (294.9 ypg), and 2nd in the SEC in Rushing Defense.
- Schumann’s star pupil over his first two years was Roquan Smith, the Bulldogs’ leading tackler who capped his junior season by winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, in addition to being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Smith was a consensus All-American, finalist for the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards, and finished in the top ten in the Heisman Trophy voting.
- Schumann spent eight years with the Crimson Tide, first as an undergraduate analyst (2008-Dec. 2011) and then as a graduate assistant (Dec. 2011-Feb. 2014). In February, 2014, he was named Director of Player Development and Associate Director of Player Personnel serving in those positions until December, 2015. During his tenure at Alabama, the Crimson Tide won three BCS National Championships, one College Football Playoff national title, three Southeastern Conference crowns, six SEC western division titles, and was ranked in the nation's final top ten rankings eight years in a row. In seven of those eight years the Alabama defense finished no lower than fifth nationally in total defense, and in the top ten in scoring defense all eight years. The 2011 defense led the nation in all five major categories including total defense (183.6 ypg), scoring defense (8.2 ppg), rushing defense (72.2 ypg), passing defense (111.5 ypg) and pass efficiency defense (83.69 rating).
- In his role with player development at Alabama, Schumann’s responsibilities included a number of off-the-field activities for Alabama’s football student-athletes. He served as an important resource in balancing their demands of academics, athletics and community outreach. He was also involved in the organization of all recruiting efforts.
- Schumann comes from a long line of coaches. His father Eric, after playing safety for Alabama in the mid-70s, spent 20 years in college football as a defensive coordinator. Among his coaching stops were UAB, Tulane, SMU, East Tennessee State, Valdosta State, Livingston, New Mexico and Troy. Schumann’s grandfather Jack Haskin was a coach on the first football team at Florida State University and is a member of the FSU Hall of Fame. In addition, Schumann’s mother, Dr. Sherry Schumann, is a former collegiate coach and Athletic Director.
- Why he is a fit? Our defense has not been bad nor great. However, some changes are needed to be made. I don’t want to fire Schwartz because we have so many holes on defense and the new DC is going to change a lot of schemes creating even bigger holes than we can imagine. Instead of firing Schwartz, we should give him an alliance. Schumann has done very well grooming NFL talent prospects in the college level, especially at Linebacker. His wide family background all have experience in football. He could come in and groom over our LB corps.
DB Coach
- Hire: DeWayne Walker (Cleveland’s DB Coach)
- The Brown’s staff may make a cleaning after the 2018 season. Walker has 12 years of NFL coaching experience.
- In his first season, the Browns defense made significant improvements in many categories. The Browns, who finished 31st in the NFL in both total defense and rushing defense in 2016, ranked 14th in total defense and seventh in rushing defense in 2017. Walker worked with the defensive backs and Jason McCourty led the team in interceptions. McCourty also recorded the first INT-TD of his nine-year career.
- Prior to the Browns, Walker served as defensive backs coach with Jacksonville for four seasons (2013-16). In 2016, Walker was tasked with the development of first-round pick Jalen Ramsey and helped him become the first rookie in franchise history to record an interception in back-to-back games and the first to return an interception for a touchdown.
- Walker also helped Davon House register a team-record 23 passes defensed in 2015. In 2013, the Jaguars started three rookie defensive backs and Johnathan Cyprien led all rookie defensive backs with 98 tackles.
- Walker also served as secondary coach with the New York Giants (2002-03) before spending the 2004-05 seasons in the same role with Washington. In 2005, the Redskins led the NFL in lowest opponent completion percentage (54.4) and ranked tied for second in fewest touchdown passes allowed (15). He helped develop 2005 first-round pick Carlos Rogers and worked with veteran Shawn Springs, who in 2004 became the first cornerback in NFL history to lead his team in sacks (five) and interceptions (six) in the same season.
- From 1998-00, Walker served as assistant secondary coach in New England under Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick. Walker helped Ty Law and Lawyer Milloy to Pro Bowl appearances.
- Walker participated in the NFL’s minority coaching internship program, working with the San Francisco 49ers in 1996 and the Patriots in 1997.
- On the college level, he served as the head coach at New Mexico State from 2009-12 following three years at UCLA as defensive coordinator. Walker also spent 2001 as the associate head coach/secondary coach at USC and spent time at California (1996-97), Oklahoma State (1995), Brigham Young (1994) and Utah State (1993).
- Walker began his coaching career in 1988 at Mt. San Antonio College, serving as the defensive backs coach for four seasons and defensive coordinator for one.
- Why he is a fit? Sometimes, a change is needed to be made. I understand our DBs have been hurt, but they have been average even when healthy since Undlin has taken over. I believe Walker would make a great DB Coach because of the players he’s worked with. Throughout his career, Walker has worked with Jalen Ramsay, Ty Law, Shawn Springs, Carlos Rogers, Jason McCourty, & Jonathan Cyprien, who all had a tremendous year under Walker. Now, he’s currently grooming Denzel Ward, who may be the best rookie DB as of now. I would love to see what Walker could do with Sidney, Rasul, Jalen, Maddox, and a Draft pick.
-
