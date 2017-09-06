 clock menu more-arrow no yes
There might be an NFL game hosted in Philadelphia this week after all

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The NFL is considering moving the Week 1 game featuring the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Pennsylvania. Both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are being considered as host sites, according to ESPN.

On Tuesday, the NFL officially announced the Dolphins-Buccaneers game will not be hosted in Miami as originally intended. The presence of Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma has the league taking a cautious approach.

Both the Dolphins and the Buccaneers have a bye in Week 11, so it’s possible the teams could just make up the game then. But it sounds like the teams would push hard against that, and rightfully so. Who wants a Week 1 bye?

It’ll be interesting to see where this game ends up. If it’s anything like when the Jets-Bills game was moved to Detroit in 2014 due to a snowstorm in Buffalo, there could be free tickets to the neutral site game. Or the NFL could go with a pretty good suggestion from Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

Assuming the Dolphins-Buccaneers game isn’t held on Sunday when the Eagles are playing the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, would you have interest in watching the game between two Florida teams at Lincoln Financial Field?

Would you go a Buccaneers-Dolphins game hosted in Philly?

