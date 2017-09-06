There might be an NFL game hosted in Philadelphia this week after all

The NFL is considering moving the Week 1 game featuring the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Pennsylvania. Both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are being considered as host sites, according to ESPN.

Sources: Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are neutral sites under consideration if Bucs-Dolphins play this week. Decision likely tomorrow. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 6, 2017

Two sources involved in Bucs-Dolphins say prepared to play Pittsburgh/Philly, but concern exists. “What if (storm) really bad?” one said. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 6, 2017

On Tuesday, the NFL officially announced the Dolphins-Buccaneers game will not be hosted in Miami as originally intended. The presence of Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma has the league taking a cautious approach.

Both the Dolphins and the Buccaneers have a bye in Week 11, so it’s possible the teams could just make up the game then. But it sounds like the teams would push hard against that, and rightfully so. Who wants a Week 1 bye?

It’ll be interesting to see where this game ends up. If it’s anything like when the Jets-Bills game was moved to Detroit in 2014 due to a snowstorm in Buffalo, there could be free tickets to the neutral site game. Or the NFL could go with a pretty good suggestion from Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

Should move the game to a neutral site, sell affordable tickets to benefit hurricane recovery. Am I being naive? https://t.co/SvJZHBPjMl — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 5, 2017

Assuming the Dolphins-Buccaneers game isn’t held on Sunday when the Eagles are playing the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, would you have interest in watching the game between two Florida teams at Lincoln Financial Field?