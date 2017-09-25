 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darren Sproles sounds like he’s not ready to retire

Oh?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

While yesterday’s win over the New York Giants was a great day for the Philadelphia Eagles, today was not. News emerged that Darren Sproles suffered a torn ACL in addition to his broken arm. The Eagles placed Sproles on injured reserve and it’s possible the veteran running back will never play again.

But maybe Mighty Mouse is not done just yet. Check out this post from Sproles’ official Twitter account.

Hmmm. “The comeback will be real.”

Maybe he’s leaving the door open after all.

If Sproles does intended to play in 2018, it’s worth noting he’ll need to sign a new contract. He’s currently set to be a free agent after this season.

The Eagles would certainly have to be cautious with allocating resources to a 35-year-old skill player coming off a major injury. But the exceptional Sproles has long been the exception in his career so maybe he’d be worth it to them. Assuming he still wants to play, of course.

Here’s hoping we haven’t seen the last of Sproles’ NFL career. It’d be really depressing to see him go out injured like this. No. 43 deserves better than that.

This will be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward.

