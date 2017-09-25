Darren Sproles sounds like he’s not ready to retire

While yesterday’s win over the New York Giants was a great day for the Philadelphia Eagles, today was not. News emerged that Darren Sproles suffered a torn ACL in addition to his broken arm. The Eagles placed Sproles on injured reserve and it’s possible the veteran running back will never play again.

But maybe Mighty Mouse is not done just yet. Check out this post from Sproles’ official Twitter account.

Thanks to everyone for all your continued prayers and well wishes! #TheComeBackWillBeReal #StayTuned — Darren Sproles (@DarrenSproles) September 26, 2017

Hmmm. “The comeback will be real.”

Maybe he’s leaving the door open after all.

If Sproles does intended to play in 2018, it’s worth noting he’ll need to sign a new contract. He’s currently set to be a free agent after this season.

The Eagles would certainly have to be cautious with allocating resources to a 35-year-old skill player coming off a major injury. But the exceptional Sproles has long been the exception in his career so maybe he’d be worth it to them. Assuming he still wants to play, of course.

Here’s hoping we haven’t seen the last of Sproles’ NFL career. It’d be really depressing to see him go out injured like this. No. 43 deserves better than that.

This will be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward.

"He’s just a special, special player and person. Your heart breaks for him.”



More on the impact of Sproles' injury: https://t.co/JW8bUfm3pi pic.twitter.com/UqkuBFfSLG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2017

Everybody, be praying for my man @DarrenSproles ! — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 25, 2017

Prayers up for the homie @DarrenSproles!!! — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) September 26, 2017

He covering you and your family unc @DarrenSproles — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 25, 2017