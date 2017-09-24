Eagles running back Darren Sproles suffered a broken arm during Philadelphia’s 27-24 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

#Eagles RB Darren Sproles is believed to have suffered a broken arm, sources say. MRI Monday to learn additional details. Out indefinitely — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2017

If #Eagles RB Darren Sproles lands on IR, which makes sense given the time frame, he'd be the second RB on the team IR list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2017

That’s ... not good. Yikes.

Sproles is obviously a key player to this Eagles team. He provides a spark in the run game and he’s a weapon as a receiver. He’s still one of the best punt returners in the league as well.

The Eagles were thin on running back talent to begin with. Sproles being out is a significant loss.

It seems like the Eagles might have to place Sproles, who is expected to retire after this season, on injured reserve. There’s always the possibility of bringing him back off the IR list later in the season, but he’d still be out eight weeks at the very least.

Perhaps the Eagles will look to call up Byron Marshall from the practice squad. The other three healthy running backs on Philadelphia’s active roster include LeGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood, and Corey Clement.

In other injury (non) news, there’s no real update on Jordan Hicks and Fletcher Cox. Both players left the Eagles-Giants game early on Sunday and didn’t return. Hicks had his ankle wrapped and seemed to suggest he’d be OK. Cox was walking on his own power after the game but didn’t give an update on his status.