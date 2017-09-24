Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate win over the New York Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants on Sunday thanks to a crazy 61-yard game-winning field goal from Jake Elliott! Eagles players took to Twitter to celebrate after their big win.
Big-time team win today! Appreciate the love y'all show at the Linc! Nothing like playing at home. #FlyEaglesFly— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 25, 2017
This guy #unreal https://t.co/ji5NtnrddI— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 25, 2017
Great win!!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GhvZOV7q2a— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) September 24, 2017
What a game! @Jake_elliott22 FOR THE WIN! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tqdMGykHCL— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) September 24, 2017
What a moment! Back to work! #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/VG05PraW7X— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 25, 2017
I know I'm a dad now because my heart jerks when I see this reaction from other dads https://t.co/IvU3GnWzn5— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 25, 2017
JAKEEEEEEEEE! @jake_elliott22 W #FlyEaglesFly— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) September 24, 2017
Wow, that was pretty cool! Great team win! #FlyEagelsFly @Eagles— Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) September 24, 2017
How bout that birds game #wow— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 24, 2017
Huge win today!! #FlyEaglesFly— Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) September 24, 2017
One team !— Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2017
That's the definition of a team WIN‼️ 2-0 in the division let's keep it rolling #birdgang #bleedgreen— Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) September 24, 2017
Unbelievable feeling.... #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/rYKOLuHEK1— Rick Lovato (@TheSnappingLife) September 24, 2017
Great win— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) September 24, 2017
First game in the Linc definitely one i'll remember forever, 2-0 in the division baby let's get it! #FlyEaglesFly— Dexter McDougle (@Blasian_Kiddd) September 25, 2017
