The Eagles Are a Deep Ball Away From Fielding a Scary NFL Offense - The Ringer

Wentz’s deep-ball accuracy and aggressiveness down the field will be an integral component to the Eagles’ success or failure on offense this year, and it’s one of, if not the most important thing to monitor as the season goes on. Last year, Philly’s passing game was, shall we say, check-down oriented. Wentz’s average depth of target on the year was just 7.9 yards, which ranked 30th out of 36 qualified quarterbacks per Pro Football Focus. After one game this season, Wentz’s ADOT sits at 10.8 yards, third best.

NFL insider says Corey Clement could cut into LeGarrette Blount’s playing time - BGN

NFL insider Adam Caplan recently said on his CapCast podcast that a change could be coming to the Philadelphia Eagles’ running back rotation. The change? More Corey Clement, less LeGarrette Blount.

The Chiefs Are Great, But They Aren't Juggernauts - BGNRadio.com

Vince Quinn and John Barchard go over everything about this Chiefs offense and defense to see what is and isn't going to work when the Birds head over to KC on Sunday. PLUS This week's NFL Picks and a lot more!

Will Carson Wentz truly arrive Sunday? - Inquirer

So, what will it take for the Eagles to win the game? It could very possibly require something that everyone hopes will happen sooner or later, something that everyone within the organization expects to happen sooner or later, and something that the current plan for the franchise needs to happen sooner or later. Preferably sooner. Carson Wentz has to go out and win the football game. Sure, it’s a team game, and the clichés are well-worn about each man having to do his job. That’s all true. But the quarterback literally has the game in his hands and his decisions and his actions can determine, at least on offense, whether those jobs get done.

Mailbag: Where was Derek Barnett Week 1? - PhillyVoice

I’ll frame it like this. I thought both players were much more effective than Connor Barwin was against Trent Williams last year. Williams may be the best LT in the NFL. The Redskins allowed Williams to handle Barwin with no help, and Williams was able to dominate Barwin both in the run game and pass game. While Curry and Barnett did not make any splash plays, Williams did not dominate them. Curry did a good job pushing the pocket, while Barnett was much better against the run than I was expecting, especially going against Williams. He also flashed. If a high draft pick isn’t making big plays early on, you at least want to see that he has the ability to, and Barnett more than showed that Week 1.

Sleepovers and steak: How Doug Pederson compares to his mentor Andy Reid - ESPN

"At the end of the day, I feel like Dougie P. is more of a ... I don’t want to say personable guy, but everyone looks at Coach Reid like he’s almost a Don, so you don’t want to mess with the Don," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "Coach Pederson is more of a laid-back, kind of relatable guy.”

Eagle Eye: Carson Wentz Needs To Be Wary Of Marcus Peters - PE.com

In the secondary, Marcus Peters is one of the top cover corners in the NFL. If not for some concerns off the field, he would’ve been drafted higher than where the Chiefs nabbed him in the first round when he entered the league. The gamble paid off as he’s developed and reached his full potential. The Chiefs keep Peters at left corner and don’t move him around, so don’t expect him to follow Alshon Jeffery or Torrey Smith all over the field. But no matter how he’s used on any given play - off coverage or press coverage, man or zone - he’s got the ability to make a play on the ball and create a turnover for the defense. Carson Wentz has to know where he is at all times and be wary, because he will try to bait quarterbacks into throws his direction only to pounce on throws. Peters is a fluid athlete with plus instincts and a competitive streak.

Eagles Esoterica: Mack Hollins, exotic pet lover - The Athletic

In Eagles Esoterica, we explore off-the-field passions with players on the Eagles roster. This week, rookie wide receiver Mack Hollins discusses his love of exotic animals.

Eagles vs. Chiefs what to watch for: Keep the momentum going, fix these mistakes - Arrowhead Pride

It’s tempting to not move on from Week 1 this year because it was such an incredibly compelling victory over the defending Super Bowl champs. It was an offensive explosion for the Chiefs with Alex Smith, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt at the top of their respective games. The Chiefs displayed the type of offense that forces defenses into un-winnable situations. The defense played well, but the offense was the story of the week. Alas, the league waits for no one, and the Chiefs are on to their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles matchup offers some interesting storylines, not the least of which is the connection with Andy Reid. Here are a few questions we’re watching to see how the Chiefs answer this week.

Carson Wentz's input on Eagles' offense uncommon for a young QB - CSN Philly

It really makes sense. Having a coach and quarterback who are operating in lockstep, not only during the week, at practice and in meetings. But on game day as well. It may seem obvious, but it's not. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz both said this week they have a growing in-game dialogue where Pederson is constantly asking Wentz what he wants to do in various situations, what throws he feels are working, what plays he wants Pederson to dial up. Pederson, who played in the NFL for 12 years and is now in his ninth year as an NFL coach, said it's an unusual dynamic. "I think it's rare," Pederson said Friday. "I don't think it's the case everywhere. I can't speak for every team that has a rookie quarterback or a young quarterback that's playing. I just know what Carson does here and what works and what we feel comfortable with."

Word of Muth: First Impressions - Football Outsiders

The Giants suffered a thorough and decisive loss at the hands of the Cowboys in prime time this past Sunday. Their defense did some positive things, but the main takeaway for most viewers was that the New York offense was absolutely terrible. They didn't block very well, they got poor quarterback play, no one seemed to ever be open, and I'm not sure if I saw a single running back make someone miss. I wouldn't be surprised if the training staff messed up the mix for the Gatorade. It was that kind of night. We're not here to talk about everything that went wrong with New York's offense, though. (Thank God, because I don't get paid by the word.) We're here to talk about the five guys up front for the Giants. And if we're going to talk about what went wrong, we need to start with Bobby Hart (68) at right tackle.

Bengals announce Bill Lazor replacing Ken Zampese as offensive coordinator - Cincy Jungle

On Friday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced that offensive coordinator Ken Zampese had been relieved of his duties, as previously reported. The team also announced quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor will assume offensive coordinator responsibilities for the team, effective immediately.

5 best NFL coaching reunions to watch in Week 2 - SB Nation

Reid became head coach in Philadelphia in 1999, took the franchise to a Super Bowl but never won one. He was fired in 2012 and now is in his fifth season in Kansas City. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie decided the Eagles needed a new voice, a new style, a new plan. Lurie is on his second coach since — first Chip Kelly, now Doug Pederson — who happens to have been Reid’s offensive coordinator in Kansas City and who spent 12 years in the league with Reid as a player or coach. Reid disagreed with Lurie’s decision. It hurt him to leave Philadelphia, a team and a town with which he shared special bonds. He has built a fast and strong team in Kansas City. I expect him to unleash it against the Eagles. Reid is 8-3 against his former assistants who have become head coaches and has won six of the last seven such meetings and three in a row. This is the No. 1 reunion game in the NFL this weekend. There is little chance Reid will lose it. In fact, I expect him to run up the score — big.

