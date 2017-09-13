NFL Power Rankings Roundup Week 2: Eagles gain some respect in the national standings

Today we continue our weekly roundup of how various media outlets have ranked the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFL power rankings. It’s always interesting to see how the Birds stack up from an outside perspective. But first, let's start by revisiting mine.

11 - Philadelphia Eagles - It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles got the job done on the road against a team that’s given them trouble for the past few seasons. Philadelphia’s defensive line looks like it could be one of the top unit’s in the league. Carson Wentz’s play-making ability is breathtaking. If he can be more consistent with his accuracy, the Eagles can continue to climb up the rankings. (LW: 13)

7 - No explanation (LW: 18)

9 - Carson Wentz made a big play under duress on Sunday, matching his total of passing touchdowns when pressured all of last season. Possible overreaction: Hop on the Wentz Wagon while there's still room. The young quarterback should continue to improve, and he'll have a lot of help from FPI's second-ranked defense. (LW: 15)

10 - Coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense showed a glimpse of why I think the Eagles are a sneaky playoff team. The front seven made life miserable for Washington QB Kirk Cousins, even when Philly didn't get him on the ground. Maybe the fumble call at the end should have been overturned -- but don't overlook the fact that Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox were meeting at the quarterback yet again. Downside from Sunday: recently acquired cornerback Ronald Darby's gruesome looking injury. Oh, and then there was the running game. Even with all the treadmill work, yoga and barre, it doesn't look any sexier than it did in the preseason. (LW: 19)

13 - Carson Wentz got off to a good start, but the most impressive thing from their road victory over the Redskins was how well the front seven played. (LW: 18)

12 - I was very impressed with Carson Wentz. He threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns on the road and generally looked more comfortable than he did during his rookie slump last year. And he’ll be even better when Alshon Jeffery (three catches, 38 yards) warms up. This is a team that was better than its record last season and looked pretty strong in Week 1. (LW: 17)

10 - QB Carson Wentz began his second NFL season with a mixed bag of brilliant improvisational plays and rookielike gaffes Sunday at FedEx Field. He did not get his big-name newcomers, RB LeGarrette Blount and WRs Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, consistently involved in the offense. But it was good enough for a season-opening win over the Redskins, thanks in large part to a defense that generated four turnovers. (LW: 14)

16 - The Eagles were in a close game into the fourth quarter. However, their game against the Redskins shouldn't have been that close. Philadelphia dominated in the trenches all game long. If not for a tipped pass and a pick-six by Washington's Ryan Kerrigan, this would have been a much more comfortable win. Carson Wentz continues to impress with his poise and command of the pocket. His ability to buy time, avoid pressure and push the ball downfield is special. He's helped tremendously by the new-look receiving corps and a strengthened backfield. Washington held up well against the run, but Wentz was able to utilize Darren Sproles in the backfield. It's amazing how good Sproles still looks. I played against him when I was at Texas, and he still looks like the same little S.O.B. I faced as a senior. It stinks the Eagles lost cornerback Ronald Darby to a dislocated ankle. The big question for the Eagles defense is if there are enough guys on the back end to match up man-to-man. The defensive line—with guys like Fletcher Cox and Vinny Curry—can be special. (LW: 22)

16 - LeGarrette Blount caught a TD pass Sunday. Why is that noteworthy? He'd only done that one other time in his eight-year NFL career. (LW: 19)

15 - On Sunday, Carson Wentz eluded sacks like Big Ben as the Eagles won comfortably over the Redskins with absolutely no controversy whatsoever. Philly's good performance is overshadowed by an injury to CB Ronald Darby. Will the already suspect secondary be the weak spot of an otherwise great defense moving forward? (LW: 17)

13 - Carson Wentz came out dealing, and Fletcher Cox came out stealing. They say it takes a quarterback and a defense to win championships. Philly is starting to be in great hands. (LW: 21)

10 - Carson Wentz >> Kirk Cousins.

11 - No explanation (LW: 14)

12 - No explanation

7 - No explanation (LW: 9)

Analysis

The rankings range from as high as 7 to as low as 16. The most common ranking is 10. The average ranking is 11.5, which is nearly five spots up from last week’s average of 16.3.

The Eagles earned some respect after beating Washington on the road in Week 1. Everyone praised Carson Wentz and Philadelphia’s defensive line.

Now Philly faces a big challenge this week by going up against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Big Red’s team is No. 1 in a lot of rankings. If the Eagles can get a win at Arrowhead, the Birds would have to be moved into the top five ... if not the top overall spot.

A loss in Kansas City, which is more likely, will drop the Eagles in next week’s ranking, but probably not too much. This is a tough game for Philly.