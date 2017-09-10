Welcome to a special edition of BGN Radio! BGN Radio is Bleeding Green Nation's regularly scheduled podcast. Each week some combination of Brandon Lee Gowton, James Seltzer, Patrick Wall, Matt Dering, Ben Natan, Turron Davenport, Jack Fritz, Vince Quinn, and host John Barchard will be here to talk about the Philadelphia Eagles.

Crew: John Barchard, James Seltzer, Brandon Lee Gowton

Jeff McLane's article about Jim Schwartz: Is this actually significant? How ugly will it get if Doug Pederson loses? If Doug fails this season, would you really want Schwartz to be the head coach?

Eagles outlook for this season -- Where did they improve? What did they do wrong? How many wins do you see?

Shareef calls in and prompts BLG to rant about the running back position

Eagles X-Factors vs. Washington

Besides Carson Wentz, who is the game change for the Eagles this week?

Key matchups to watch: Jason Peters vs. Brandon Allen, Jalen Mills vs. Josh Doctson, Ronald Darby vs. Terrelle Pryor, Fletcher Cox and Tim Jernigan vs. Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao, Alshon Jeffery vs. Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland vs. Torrey Smith, Washington's new safeties

THE NFC LEAST IS BACK! And John is already getting hot and sweaty while ripping Washingotn

Which Eagles running back is going to lead the team in carries in Week 1? Are we underrating Darren Sproles?

RING THE BELL: NFL picks against the spread -- brought to you by the Casino at Delaware Park. We go over this week's picks with Sean Brace of FOX29 and Philly Influencer.

We take your calls!

And much more!

