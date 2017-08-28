What you’re about to read is not a joke: the Philadelphia Eagles have traded veteran long snapper Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Whoa!

That’s ... unexpected.

Dorenbos was the team’s longest tenured player. The 37-year-old specialist originally joined the Eagles in 2006 and has been with the team since.

Dorenbos was more than just the team’s long snapper. He was a valued member in the locker room. He was also the only player on the team who is really good at magic, which is obviously important. Dorenbos was a finalist in America’s Got Talent last year.

With Dorenbos gone, the Eagles now turn to Rick Lovato to be their long snapper moving forward. Lovato, who turns 25 next month, joined the team last year when Dorenbos suffered a season-ending injury. [Read more about Lovato here.]

It’s going to be a bummer to see Dorenbos go. He’s tied with Harold Carmichael for the longest consecutive games played streak in franchise history. But getting a draft pick of any kind for a 37-year-old long snapper seems like a no-brainer.

Good luck in New Orleans, magic man.