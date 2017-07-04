Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Five Eagles Flying Under The Radar - PE.com

"This kid has done nothing but be around the football. Each and every time I wrote a practice write-up, I'm writing about some interception or some pass breakup that Aaron Grymes made at some point during team periods. I know on the last day of team periods, I'm pretty sure he had three pass breakups. ... I was really, really impressed with Aaron Grymes throughout the course of the spring. Can he make an impact here and make a run at a corner job?"

Eagles signed two of the NFL’s best one-year contracts - BGN

Signing Jeffery to a one-year deal mitigates the injury and suspension risk that he carries. There’s always a chance these issues happen again down the road, but for now the Eagles will get a first-hand look at what Jeffery is like by having him in their building for at least one season. They’ll have more information on whether or not it’s a good idea to sign him to a long-term extension after this year is over.

Fun With Numbers - Iggles Blitz

Jim Johnson never had an all-time great defense like Bud Carson or Buddy Ryan. But JJ’s 2001 defense was incredibly consistent. No team scored more than 21 points on the Eagles during the regular season. Think about that. Even Gang Green gave up 23, 25, 30 and 22 points in games. An underrated part of that defense was the fact Donovan McNabb did such a good job protecting the ball. McNabb threw 12 INTs. Gang Green had to deal with QBs who threw 27 picks.

Unreliable Red Zone Receivers - Rotoworld

Despite being a consistent factor on the ground in the scoring area, Darren Sproles has caught one touchdown in the red zone in three years as an Eagle, and it took 13 targets to get him that score last season. Although Sproles did have success as a receiver near the goal line in New Orleans, his lack of receiving touchdowns in Philly is a concern with LeGarrette Blount joining the team and likely to take on much of the rushing work in the red zone. Once a value pick, Sproles looks more like a PPR-only option at this point.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins returns home to Piscataway to give back - Philly.com

On a rainy Friday morning, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins walked across the football field of Piscataway High School. This field where he won three state football championships was filled with young athletes, lined up for a trial run of the 40-yard dash. This day was one of his favorite parts of the offseason: the Next Level Football Camp, a program designed to help young athletes in his hometown. “This is something I never got growing up,” Jenkins said. “It’s nostalgic for me, coming back here year to year. It’s pretty special.”

NFC East Q&A: Which QB would you want for the next three years? - ESPN

Roob's 25 random points: Eagles' record prediction, Jerome Brown, fireworks - CSN Philly

Since NFL free agency and the draft, I've been saying 10-6, 10-6, 10-6, so I figured it's time to figure out exactly how the Eagles are going to get to 10-6. Hey, opening day is only 2½ months away, it's time to start thinking about this stuff! I have the Eagles opening up 3-3, then rolling off three straight wins over the Redskins, 49ers and Broncos at the Linc to get to 6-3. After losing three of their next five to fall to 8-6, they finish with home wins over the Raiders and Cowboys to win the NFC East. So I have them going 4-2 in the division, with a sweep over the Redskins and splits against the Cowboys and Giants, and 8-4 in the NFC and then 2-2 against the AFC, with wins over the Broncos and Raiders and losses to the Chiefs and Chargers. I also have them 8-0 at home and 2-6 on the road. Is 8-0 at home possible? Hey, they were 6-2 at home last year, with the losses coming to the Packers and by five points to the Redskins. I feel like the two Redskins' games are going to determine the season. The Eagles have lost five straight to the Redskins, haven't swept them since 2013 and are 1-5 in their last six games at FedEx Field. If they can reverse those trends, and I believe they can, this could be a very successful season.

Gil Brandt's greatest NFL linebackers of all time - NFL.com

40. Chuck Bednarik - Philadelphia Eagles, 1949-1962: Two-time NFL champion. Voted to eight Pro Bowls, First Team All-Pro five times. Enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame ... 35. Bill Bergey - Cincinnati Bengals, 1969-1973; Philadelphia Eagles, 1974-1980: Voted to five Pro Bowls, First Team All-Pro twice.

Season 2 of ‘All or Nothing’ is the ‘Thursday Night Football’ of NFL reality shows - SB Nation

Locker room tensions of a losing team, a coach getting fired ... there was so much potential for the Rams on the newest NFL reality series.

Doug Peterson Dies at 71 - NY Times

RIP.

