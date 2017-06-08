The Philadelphia Eagles' organized team activities (OTAs) schedule officially resumes today on Thursday, June 8. The Eagles were supposed to have open practice tomorrow on Friday but they switched it to today instead. The team is working through the third and final phase of their voluntary offseason workout program.

Eagles practice begins around 11:15 AM ET. Head coach Doug Pederson will address media today before practice around 10:45 AM ET.

In other news, it remains to be seen if any of the players missing from Eagles practice have returned. Jason Peters, Donnie Jones, and Marcus Smith have not shown up to Philadelphia at this point.

Remember, no live contact is taking place at this point in the offseason. Players are allowed to wear helmets but no shells are permitted. Players will be available to media after practice is over around 2:00 PM ET.

I'll be covering OTAs live from Eagles headquarters at the NovaCare Complex. Follow along with live Twitter updates from myself (@BrandonGowton) and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below. Stay tuned to BGN for my practice notes after today's session is over.

As a reminder, here's a look at the remaining Eagles offseason workout schedule. All of these events are voluntary save for the mandatory minicamp taking place from June 13-15.

OTA Offseason Workouts: June 8-9.

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15.

BGN Coverage: The following practices are open to the media: June 8 and June 13-15.