Eagles Injury Update: Latest on Timmy Jernigan and Jordan Matthews

Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan suffered a sprained ankle during Philadelphia’s OTA practice on Monday, according to an official update from the team.

The injury occurred late in practice. Jernigan went down and was slow to get up before limping off the field.

The extent of Jernigan’s injury remains to be seen. We likely won’t get another update on his status (at the earliest) until the Eagles’ next practice open to the media: this Friday, June 9.

Jernigan projects to start for the Eagles this season next to Fletcher Cox. Philadelphia acquired the former Baltimore lineman in a trade with the Ravens this offseason.

With Jernigan missing time, 2016 undrafted free agent Destiny Vaeao could see more reps with the starters in practice.

In other noteworthy Eagles injury news, Jordan Matthews did not practice on Monday. The team has said they’re taking a “conservative approach” with Matthews, and they aren’t joking around because he missed all of last week and today so far. Matthews has been listed with “knee tendinitis” which was an issue for him last year. Matthews also suffered an ankle injury last season.

Nelson Agholor has been taking first team reps in the slot during Matthews’ absence.