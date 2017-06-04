Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Green-Beckham believes Eagles haven't seen his best - Inquirer

Green-Beckham hasn't been out there as often as he was last year. While he's still taking the occasional repetition with Wentz and the first team, most of his snaps during spring workouts have come with backup quarterback Nick Foles and the second-team offense. During practice Tuesday, he saw just a few passes from Wentz and one sailed through his hands. "I don't really get a lot of opportunities at practice," Green-Beckham said, "but I feel like everything on my end is going pretty good."

ESPN picks Carson Wentz to make the biggest leap forward in 2017 - BGN

There’s reason to believe Wentz will improve upon his 2016 performance. He’ll enter the regular season with a full offseason under his belt of knowing he’ll be the starter and getting the bulk of the team’s practice reps. An improved supporting cast should also do Wentz a lot of favors. The addition of some actual NFL wide receivers and a talented rusher like LeGarrette Blount will leave Wentz with less excuses if he struggles this season.

Why you shouldn’t be too worried about the Eagles’ secondary - BGNRadio.com

Something weird has been happening to me recently ... I haven't found myself waking up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat thinking about the Eagles cornerback situation in a while. Why is that? I think it's because I can rest easy knowing the quarterbacks are going to be having their own sleepless nights thinking about facing the Eagles defensive line the following day.

Should the Eagles try to sign Jeremy Maclin? - PhillyVoice

The Chiefs didn't do Maclin any favors by releasing him in June, as teams around the league filled their wide receiver roster holes both in free agency and the draft. As such, it may be unlikely that Maclin will garner the same kind of money that Britt and Garcon did, but it's also not as if he'll be cheap. The best guess here is that Maclin will look to sign a one-year deal in an attempt to cash in once again in 2018. In an offense with which he's familiar, the Eagles would give him an opportunity to do that, but at what cost?

A Maclin-Eagles Reunion In The Works? - PE.com

Now that Maclin is a free agent, should the Eagles entertain a reunion? The wide receiver position was one of the most overhauled on the roster this offseason with Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith signed in free agency, and Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson added in the draft. That alone shouldn't preclude the Eagles from adding a playmaker who was a model citizen during his time with the team, and has thrived in the current offensive scheme. The other question, and potentially bigger obstacle, is money.

Eagles Mailbag: Standouts so far, Carson Wentz with weapons, real falcons - CSN Philly

This is a fair question. Let me start by explaining the "Pony set" to those who are unfamiliar. Donnel Pumphrey said that's what the team is calling it when he and Darren Sproles are in the Eagles' two-running back set together. I'm not sure if the formation will ever work, but it would certainly give defensive coordinators a lot to think about. It's kind of like when the Eagles use a two- or- three-tight end set. Now, it doesn't mean those formations will always work, but there's a chance it can give the offense a momentary advantage.

Tim Jernigan: ‘Carson Wentz Is A Baller’ - CBS Philly

“I just think that kid is a baller, man,” Jernigan said of Wentz on Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “I’m so glad to play him. I’ve watched a couple of his games last year and we admired the way he played when I was in Baltimore. So we definitely know what we have here, and I think he has a very bright career. He can play ball, man.”

Why I hate cutting Jeremy Maclin - Arrowhead Pride

I already wrote in February that Jeremy Maclin was getting open against Pittsburgh (and since then I have observed more of the same while reviewing other players, though I could be mistaken as I wasn’t focused on him), so let me just say this: as far as I could tell in a I’m-not-focusing-on-that-guy kind of way, Maclin absolutely looked like he was back to running slick routes well down the stretch last year. So all of what you are about to read is in part based on what I observed. I hate this move. Absolutely hate it. There are many reasons why.

NFL lifts ban on hard liquor commercials during games - SB Nation

The NFL is strict about what can be advertised during games, but the list of prohibited commercials no longer features hard liquor, according to the Wall Street Journal. A memo distributed by the NFL says that the league will allow no more than four 30-second hard liquor spots per game with a limit of two such spots in any quarter or during halftime. This is a revised policy that lifts a longstanding ban of such advertising. There’s a catch. Any ad for hard liquor must carry a “prominent social responsibility message” and cannot be football themed.

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Radio Facebook: Click here to like our page

BGN Radio Patreon: Support the show!

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton