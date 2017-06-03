Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Brandon Graham Marries Two Eagles Fans - CBS Philly

It would be pretty cool to be married by a star Eagles defensive lineman, wouldn’t it? Well Tara Hughes and Fred Reichwein of Warminster, PA experienced just that, as they were married by Brandon Graham on Thursday afternoon at Celebrations Wedding Venue in Bensalem.

Donovan McNabb now believes Carson Wentz will become a franchise quarterback - BGN

Check out our exclusive interview with Number Five.

BLG on with 94WIP's Joe Giglio: The Eagles DLine Could Be Ferocious - BGNRadio.com

Brandon Lee Gowton joins Joe Giglio on SportsRadio 94WIP to talk about: how good Philadelphia’s defensive line can be, Alshon Jeffery being a monster, Carson Wentz’s favorite cheesesteak, and more.

Eagles defense will win or die with the pass rush - PhillyVoice

The Eagles were at their best last season, obviously, when they were getting after the opposing quarterback. In the first two weeks of the season against the Browns and Bears, they knocked out both starting quarterbacks, Robert Griffin III and Jay Cutler. In their next two wins after that, against the Steelers and Vikings, they got consistent and sustained pressure on Ben Roethlisberger, and they absolutely mauled Sam Bradford for four quarters.

Mac is Free - Iggles Blitz

Putting Maclin across from Alshon Jeffery would be a fun idea, but Torrey Smith already has that spot. Smith is almost a year younger and is a good deep threat. Maclin is the better overall receiver. There are a handful of teams who need Maclin…not just want him. Buffalo could use a reliable veteran. And Mac knows Sean McDermott from their time together in Philly. The Ravens could use WR help. Marty Mornhinweg is the OC there and knows Mac well from Philly. The Panthers have serious questions at receiver. There are a few other teams that are in the same boat.

Where Does Smallwood Fit In RB Picture? - PE.com

There are certainly some areas of Smallwood's game that he needed to address after his rookie season. The fifth-round pick out of West Virginia was sidelined for significant time twice due to injury. He missed most of the preseason with a quad injury, and then ended the season on Injured Reserve with a knee sprain. The silver lining to the injury is that the Wilmington, Delaware native spent the offseason in Philadelphia reviewing his tape from 2016. He also must improve as a pass catcher (six catches, 55 yards) and in pass protection so that he can be trusted to be on the field for all three downs like Darren Sproles.

Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest 'genius, sparked conversation' - ESPN

"Now that you look back at the season and what's transpired since then, I think Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel or take a seat or to protest the national anthem was genius and worked better than I think he even probably assumed at first," Jenkins said during a recent interview with ESPN. "Because here we are a year later and it's still a topic of conversation, and it sparked a conversation that's been long-lasting. And since then, guys have really moved into action and have been doing a lot in the community."

Eagles' Vinny Curry was a lot better than you think he was last season - NJ.com

In fact, Pro Football Focus had Curry ranked as the ninth most efficient pass-rusher in the entire NFL last season when you looked as total pressures compared to snaps rushing the passer. Still, when you are handed a $47.25 million contract, and make the most among all the defensive ends on the roster, 2.5 sacks is not going to cut it.

After secluded year of recovery, Eagles LB Joe Walker nearing full return - CSN Philly

That process is still ongoing. While Walker has been on the field the last couple weeks during OTAs, he hasn't been fully cleared. He's been participating in practice but is limited to individual position drills and isn't allowed to join team drills; that's the next step. In about a week and a half, he'll have another visit to his doctor "and see where we are from there." It looks promising that Walker will be a full-go by the time the team gets to training camp in the summer.

Eagles' Howie Roseman joins the iSport360 team - Philly.com

Howie Roseman, executive vice president of football operations for the Eagles, has taken a new side job as investor and board adviser for iSport360, a leading youth sports feedback platform, the company announced Thursday. Launched here just last year, “iSport360 is helping kids to be more successful in youth sports while educating parents and coaches, all causes that are dear to me,” Roseman said. And the growth potential for youth sports apps is huge, added the 41-year-old NFL executive, with iSport360 “projected to grow 20 times in the next five years. So the decision to get involved was easy for me.”

NFL provision prevents Dale Earnhardt Jr. from driving Philadelphia Eagles car at Pocono - NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a fervent Washington Redskins fan, won’t have to drive a Philadelphia Eagles car next weekend at Pocono Raceway after all. The NFL is prohibiting it. The Philadelphia Eagles and Axalta issued statements Friday explaining why the paint scheme, which would highlight Axalta’s All-Pro Teachers program, could not be used.

Surprise: Chiefs cut Jeremy Maclin, save $10 million against the cap - Arrowhead Pride

MNChiefsfan decided months ago when we talked about this that it was an awful idea. Unless Chris Conley takes a big step forward I’m not sure how I feel about this either. The Chiefs offense needs to get more dynamic, not less. And that $10 million in cap savings is great ... if they’re going to use it someplace. There is the chance the Chiefs thought Maclin lost a step which if so that makes more sense. They did make this move after seeing him in six practices the past two weeks.

What was the best move each NFL team made in the 2017 offseason? - SB Nation

Philadelphia Eagles: Giving Carson Wentz targets — Jordan Matthews is a talented slot receiver, but he was miscast as the Eagles’ top wideout in 2016. In order to flesh out the team’s depth chart, Philadelphia signed Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery this winter. That’s great news for Wentz, the rookie quarterback who came on strong early in the season but faded as opposing defenses grew wise to his limited array of targets downfield.

Gassers and Excuses: How the Bolts Are Handling Move - The MMQB

The complicated journey to L.A.—the team is still practicing in San Diego—won’t be a reason for failure in 2017, promises new Chargers coach Anthony Lynn. A look into the ongoing relocation, plus more notes on Derek Carr’s contract, impressive rookies and marijuana policy changes

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Radio Facebook: Click here to like our page

BGN Radio Patreon: Support the show!

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton