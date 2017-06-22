Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Who are the best (and worst) fans in the NFL? New study has the answers - Yahoo Sports

It will come as no surprise to you that the most ardent fanbases in the NFL are, in order, the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. Decades of Texas-sized arrogance on one side, fifteen years of consistent winning on the other. It’s once we start digging deeper into the numbers that we start unveiling some interesting facts. For instance, the Philadelphia Eagles edge out the New York Giants for third place, with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming in fifth. The Denver Broncos (8) and Green Bay Packers (9) enjoy long-term fan loyalty, and even teams that are currently terrible can engender fan loyalty, like the New Orleans Saints (6), Chicago Bears (7), and San Francisco 49ers (10).

Reviewing all of Carson Wentz's fumbles in 2016 - BGN

If you saw my last article, you will know that I decided to break down all of Carson Wentz' interceptions and fumbles from this past season to see if there is anything to be concerned about. Also, because every time I see someone criticize Carson Wentz online they always say, 'he's a turnover machine, he only had 14 touchdowns but he had 14 interceptions, and 14 fumbles'. Rather than take the time to respond why the stats don't reflect how he played, I can just link them to this article from now on to prove why saying he had 14 fumbles last year is pretty meaningless.

Upon Further Review - Episode 11: He Hate Me - BGNRadio.com

Vince Quinn is back for another addition of Upon Further Review. There is branding and there is He Hate Me... aka Rod Smart. This week he takes you on the journey of one of the most memorable football names ever.

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Mack Hollins - PhillyVoice

A number of people have compared Hollins to former Eagle Hank Baskett, because of their size-speed similarities, as well as their special teams contributions. In my view, Hollins is more explosive than Baskett, and could be a special teams standout, as opposed to just another special teams contributor. The player who I think he more closely mirrors in that respect is retired wide receiver Kelley Washington, who bounced around the league, playing for the Bengals, Patriots, Ravens, Eagles (preseason only), and Chargers.

Flip - Iggles Blitz

Wentz has terrific physical ability. He needs DeFilippo to help him take advantage of that potential by developing his QB skills. The most important ability for a QB is being able to process information quickly and correctly. This starts with prep work before you even get to a game. The QB must know the play, inside-out. That means studying the play book over and over and over. He must be able to look at the defense and know what they are doing. That means being relentless with tape study.

Encore performance? LeGarrette Blount could run wild with Eagles - ESPN

"Oh, Doug communicated it himself," Staley said. "He talked about running the ball: 'We're not bringing these guys in here just to sit them up on the shelf. We want to run the ball, and we want to impose our will.'"

Many Reasons To Believe In WR Group - PE.com

To say the Eagles’ wide receiver picture has changed significantly in the matter of an offseason is to appreciate just how top-to-bottom different the room is on a daily basis. From free agency, through the NFL Draft, and with internal improvement, the wide receivers are, arguably, the most improved position on the roster ...

Eagles LBs coach thinks there's more ceiling for Jordan Hicks - CSN Philly

Jordan Hicks is a good middle linebacker. After his first two seasons in the NFL, the former third-round pick has piled up some eye-popping numbers. In his first 24 games in the league (his rookie season was cut short with a pec injury), he has seven interceptions, 14 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and two sacks. He's just the fifth player in NFL history — and only linebacker — to have that many INTs, fumble recoveries and forced fumbles in the first two years of his career.

Darren Sproles quietly has had a special career - PFT

Consider this: Sproles currently ranks No. 8 on the all-time list of all-purpose yards, with 19,011. With only 572 this year, he’ll be in the top five, behind only Jerry Rice (23,546), Brian Mitchell (23,330), Walter Payton (21,803), and Emmitt Smith (21,564). While it’s a lot easier to pile up yardage returning punts and kickoffs than it is to accumulate statistics from scrimmage, Sproles nevertheless has put his name above and among some of the all-time greats. That may never be enough to get him to Canton, but he’s got plenty of current and future Hall of Famers in his wake.

Eagles still 'trying to figure out' what Dillon Gordon's ceiling is - PennLive

This spring, Gordon took repetitions as the second-team left tackle in practice, and his process of transitioning from a lightly used college tight end to an NFL-ready tackle continued. For now, though, Eagles coaches still don't know what Gordon's potential is or whether he can realize it. "That's what we're doing -- we're trying to figure all this out right now," offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said last week. "We're trying to figure out what his value to the organization is based on how he looks in these practices and what his production is."

How the Eagles' running back by committee system might work - Morning Call

Last week, running backs coach Duce Staley talked about the challenge of mixing in the four backs. He hinted that Blount would likely start. But beyond that ... "It may look to you guys each week like we're switching it up, but it's all predicated on the game plan," he said. "We want to get the big boy rolling, get him going. That's Blount." But because Sproles and Pumphrey are expected to add extra dimensions in the pass game (and because Blount has caught only 46 passes in his seven seasons in the league), figure on seeing a lot of them as well.

What kind of roster could an expansion NFL franchise put together? - SB Nation

If the NFL launched a 33rd team (yes, we know it won’t), how would it fare in the 2017 offseason?

