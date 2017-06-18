Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Carson Wentz exits offseason training with the arrow pointing up - ESPN

Carson Wentz is trending in the right direction. He is in the process of tweaking his mechanics, which likely factored into some of his inconsistencies throwing the ball earlier this offseason. Wentz continues to be a work in progress in this area, but appeared to hit his stride during the team's three-day minicamp, his passes crisper and more on point.

Torrey Smith calls out Eagles reporter on Twitter - BGN

Embrace debate.

Eagles WR coach Mike Groh coaches his receivers through the eyes of a quarterback - PhillyVoice

More interestingly, however, Groh's focus seems to be on making life easier for the quarterback. When the Eagles made their coaching hires after jettisoning Chip Kelly, they formed an extremely quarterback-centric staff.

Where does Wendell Smallwood fit in crowded Eagles backfield? - CSN Philly

Is Smallwood the run-blocking option, improving in an area in which he struggled last season? Is he the perfect hybrid of the group who ultimately emerges as the lead back that many expected him to be in early May? Or does he wind up getting left out of the mix? "With all the guys we have, everyone can do different things and I think it's going to be great to have that game plan and be able to switch it up," Smallwood said. "We're not going to be that one-guy team where they can play for one guy. They're going to have to prepare for Sproles, Pump, me, everyone who's here, so I don't think it's going to be easy for anyone."

A Year Ago - Iggles Blitz

There is a lot of optimism with the Eagles right now. Carson Wentz just had his two best practices of the spring. The WRs have played well and look to be an incredibly improved unit. The defense has looked outstanding. Rookies Rasul Douglas and Derek Barnett might challenge for starting roles. And Donnie Jones is still around to carry the team on his back if needed. Is this bogus hype? That’s a fair question to ask. All 32 teams are feeling good right now. Players are running around in shorts and everyone looks fast. Teams are healthy and the players are happy. They aren’t worn down by long practices in the middle of summer. This is the time for optimism. Everyone sees the glass as half full right now.

Eagles' Grymes picking up where he left off - Daily News

AARON GRYMES understood his situation all too well last year. He wasn't a high-round draft pick or a veteran free agent with a seven-figure signing bonus. He was a street free agent out of the Canadian Football League whose path to an Eagles roster spot was blocked by more traffic than the Schuylkill at rush hour. When you're a face in the crowd as Grymes was last year, you have to get people's attention, and you have only a minimal amount of practice reps to do it. You have to make plays in the spring minicamps and in the training-camp practices and in the preseason games, and Grymes did that.

Torrey Smith Puts Family First - PE.com

Torrey Smith has always served as a father figure as the oldest of seven children. It is no surprise that he is working hard to set an example today for his own kids.

Finding the Next Great NFL Rivalry - The Ringer

There’s a vacuum of interesting feuds in the NFL, but some teams may be about to change that.

Roughriders release Vince Young - PFT

The comeback has hit a roadblock. Former NFL quarterback Vince Young, the third overall pick in the 2006 draft and the offensive rookie of the year that same season, has been released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He suffered a hamstring injury during training camp, which kept him from participating in either of the team’s preseason games. With at least another four weeks of healing required, the Roughriders moved on.

Tim Tebow should become a knuckleballer- SB Nation

This outfielder thing isn’t working for him, and there’s only one other path to take besides retirement.

Sixers trade for No. 1 pick with Boston Celtics agreed upon, will be finalized Monday - Liberty Ballers

WE GOT MARKELLE FULTZ

